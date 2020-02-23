Democrats search in vain for worthy candidate
Hey guys, have you ever had the misfortune of going into a shoe store with your wife? The first thing you do is find one of those cushioned benches for a couple hours as she tries on every pair in the store. She finally says how disappointed she is with her choices and leaves without buying any of them.
There you have it, the current condition of the Democratic Party. They’re deeply disappointed in the presidential hopefuls and have been since the first two dozen made their announcements. The herd has now been culled to about a half dozen so-called “top-tier” candidates and the Dems still don’t feel comfortable enough to “buy.”
The reason for the apprehension is obvious. It reminds me of that classic Wendy’s commercial from the early 1980s: “Where’s the beef?” Hillary Clinton keeps hinting that she’s available, should grave concern by the party faithful give way to desperation.
For about a year now I’ve been offering sage advice in this newspaper that they “keep looking.” Obviously none of these “viable” contenders have a chance of unseating the resilient overachiever now occupying the White House in such strong economic times.
So how likely is it that Bernard Sanders, Joseph Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Peter Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar will be our next president? The odds are about the same as ever seeing Warren in a dress, or ever hearing the chant of “USA, USA, USA” at any Democratic Party campaign rally. Practically nil.
After the early cattle calls, time is quickly running out to find some “moderate” nominee with broad appeal who can mount a respectable challenge come November. Given this current gaggle of goofballs, President Trump remains essentially unopposed in his bid for reelection.
David Hanvelt
Altoona