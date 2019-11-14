Wishes of the people not carried out
Nationally, the GOP says the Dems just can’t get over their loss in 2016. Just another fable concocted by those guys.
The real truth lies with our Republican friends in the Wisconsin Legislature. They can’t imagine how the voters of our state could reject that charlatan Scott Walker. So they lie awake nights coming up with ideas on how to derail anything our governor tries to do.
Witness the latest gambit. In spite of the fact that 80% of Wisconsin citizens would approve of a red flag law and universal background checks on gun purchases, Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, say “no way.” They cite their vast knowledge of the Constitution, which they say these gun measures would violate.
Red flag laws require a decision by a judge to implement. In other words, it would be necessary to convince a third party that allowing a gun in the hand of an individual is a danger to self and others. Denying such a law gives preference to the gun over an individual. Background checks serve to slow down a purchase that could serve to give the purchaser second thoughts. It may also alert the seller to potential misuse.
No matter, say our Republican leaders. They are out to protect the Second Amendment.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, falls right in with the party line. The special session just gaveled in and out in the blink of an eye accomplishes one thing. All those concerned lawmakers get to travel to Madison and collect per diem. So the big question is: Just who do these people work for? You decide. Keep in mind they don’t have to be there. Exercise your vote.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls