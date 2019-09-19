Politicians wrong on health care as a right
Politicians and demagogues often use buzzwords or phrases to rally unquestioning supporters.
In the past we have heard “Remember the Alamo,” “I like Ike,” “Yes we can,” etc. A buzz phrase often heard from some politicians running for the presidency in 2020 is “health care is a right,” which connotes just and fair in their opinion.
To be just and fair, a right has to be something that affects all citizens equally when applied by the government. Freedom of speech is an example of a right that applies equally. Health care is not a right because it does not affect everyone equally.
Politicians who say health care is a right are simply saying the government will pay for your health care and increase taxes in an uneven manner to pay for it. The distribution of payments will expectedly be uneven and a new bureaucracy to administer government health care will require more uneven taxation for its existence.
Therefore, any politician who says health care is a right is absolutely wrong.
Douglas Lansing
Maiden Rock
Something amiss in regard to gas prices
I am old and crabby, I guess, but I need to express my views here.
On Sept. 16, I put gas in my truck at $2.53 A gallon. The next morning, after hearing gas prices could go up 10 to 25 cents a gallon, the greedy gas stations raised the price of gas by 21 cents a gallon.
Am I wrong in thinking that they paid a lower price for the gas they were selling one day at $2.53 a gallon? And they are now selling it for a whopping price of $2.74 a gallon.
We are supposed to sit back and accept it. Again ... greedy.
Patrick Prock
Eau Claire