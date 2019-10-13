America is great
Over the past several years, I’ve been hearing some starkly different opinions describing the United States of America. In my 81 years, I’ve never before heard so many people saying that our country has never been great and sharply criticizing our country.
In a recent television interview, I heard General James Mattis explain what he thinks of America. It began with an excerpt from his new book, “Call Sign Chaos”: “History is determined by choices made. America’s record is exceptional, despite some notable lapses. You have to go a long way to find a country more willing to admit its mistakes, listen to its friends, and correct its ways.”
Mattis offered the following comments:
“You know when this town was attacked on 9/11 ... I was fighting very shortly after that in Afghanistan. And joining us were countries like Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and Norway, Turkey and Jordan, Australia, New Zealand. These allies hadn’t been attacked but their values were attacked. And the values that America stands for, I believe you have to go a very long way to find a country more generous in its nature and supporting of those values.”
There are about 195 countries in the world. I challenge you to find a better country than the United States of America. I’m proud and blessed to be an American. I hope you feel that way.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire