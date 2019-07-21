Transit issues warrant attention
Eric Lindquist’s article, “Dem lawmakers reach out to local bus riders,” highlighted state legislators who spent their day riding around on the bus and listening to people’s concerns and desires. Coincidentally, last week was also the Coalition for More Responsible Transportation’s Transit Week of Action — a week of putting the voices of transit riders in the spotlight and hearing why public transit matters to those who need and use it the most.
I was excited to see that Sen. Jeff Smith and Rep. Jodi Emerson took the time to listen to bus riders’ voices. Too often, the conversation about transportation revolves only around cars, when public transit is an increasingly critical part of the transportation system. It’s no surprise that transit riders’ opinions tend to be pushed to the margins by those who can take the time out of their schedules to attend town hall events, or by well-heeled special interests like the road-building lobby.
It is crucial that our lawmakers hear from transit riders about their needs — from increasing funding for the buses that they use every day to other issues that matter to them, like criminal justice reform and raising the minimum wage. For the Week of Action, I traveled from bus stop to bus stop in Madison, collecting bus riders’ stories and experiences to share with decision-makers. When public transportation is inadequately funded in favor of unnecessary highway expansions, people lose access to businesses, places of worship and social activities. Legislators should continue to reach out to transit riders and hear them out — as well as advocate for the transit systems on which they rely.
Macklyn Hutchison
Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group campaign associate
Madison