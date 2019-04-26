Dems no good at accepting losses
On Nov. 9, 2016, the Democrats could not believe that Hillary Clinton lost the election for the presidency.
Then for the next two years Democrats could’t wait to get the Robert Mueller report so they would have all the details of how President Donald Trump stole the election by colluding with the Russians so they could impeach him. Now they cannot believe that that after spending nearly $30 million, Mueller, his partisan legal team and the world’s most powerful investigative agencies (DOJ, FBI) could not find any evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice perpetrated by Trump or his team, and they are losing their minds.
I hope that the House tries to impeach Trump, so the Democrats can chalk up another loss. They cannot win arguments and they cannot win on policy. Maybe they are just really good at losing but not good at accepting loss.
Mark Scheppke
Eau Claire
Local bus driver thanked for effort
I want to let people know what a great city bus system we have and how good the drivers are.
On April 17, in the late afternoon, I was out for some exercise. It was raining rather heavily and as I got near the intersection of Chauncey and Highland, the No. 18 bus pulled over. The driver opened the door and offered me a ride. I thanked him for the offer but declined because I was only a block or so from my house.
I was very grateful for the diver’s kindness in asking me if I needed to get out of the rain. I did not get his name, but if Eau Claire Transit knows who the driver was on the No. 18 bus about 5:25 p.m. on April 17, please give him my best regards.
David Rice
Eau Claire