Partisanship rearing its ugly head
Watching our local government processes has been frustrating and downright nightmarish.
Starting with the bizarre resignation of City Council President Kerry Kincaid, which looked like bullying and politicking, right up to the present Veterans Tribute Trail fiasco, cliquish gamesmanship has become the status quo. Local media know more than they’ll publish about why Kincaid left, but the public is apparently not important enough to be so informed.
The City Council is defined as nonpartisan by law, yet the group that has taken over utilizes a Tammany Hall-style of machine politics to funnel their pals into office. While their campaign talking points literally promise “love” and increased participation, the ideological walls become thicker after each election cycle. The in-crowd meets the needs of the in-crowd. You’re with us or against us. This is the politics of total domination, an ugly game.
Those loyal to the “outmoded” rules of civic participation stay home, or stay silent, and the juggernaut rolls on. “Nice” Democrats, loyal to a fault, do not put the breaks on the obsessive online trolling by County Board member Brandon Buchanan. His badgering of citizens over the Veterans Trail and other issues over the years is inexcusable, but tolerated, even encouraged.
Old-school, independent people, the much maligned “normies” among us, must stand up to hyper-partisan corruption and unfair, full-party infrastructure advantages that are skewing our nonpartisan elections, or this is the way it will stay. Law-making and budget-setting powers will be in the grasp of the kind of cliques we don’t often see outside high school.
Most importantly, partisan co-option of nonpartisan elections is against the law. I’ve talked about this for several years now, to no avail. If this Veterans Tribute mega-fail doesn’t wake people up, then nothing will.
Jody Thompson
Eau Claire
New anthem for July 4
On a long road trip to North Dakota, just before July 4, we created new words for our national anthem (“The Star-Spangled Banner”). We think they more accurately describe many Americans’ celebration of Independence Day:
On the 4th of July,
Have some hot cherry pie
With a scoop of ice cream
That will really make you scream.
Grab a hot dog and beer,
and then give a loud cheer.
Get a plate of baked beans
and some crispy salad greens.
There’s a fireworks display
at the end of the day.
If you can’t see the sun,
that will add to the fun.
So, come out to the party.
Be sure to eat hearty.
It’s Independence Day,
So let’s all shout, hooray!
Rodney and Beverly Hudson
Eau Claire
Eau Claire misses out on veterans park
Just a quick note to those few who were so against the mention of “veteran” being used down at the Forest Street Park.
The $2.2 million guaranteed money that was going to be used to improve that area is now gone. Big mistake?
A sincere thank you to the Altoona/River Prairie area. (I’m a) wife of a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran.
Erin Nesgooda
Eau Claire
Americans’ compassion evident in cities
Immigrants crossing at the border ports of entry, seeking asylum, are not illegal. They are entitled to a hearing to determine whether they can stay in the U.S. or be deported. They are not, as President Donald Trump maintains, murderers, rapists and drug dealers but are desperate people bringing their families in search of food, security and a job.
Currently, refugees, including their children, are incarcerated in overcrowded, inhuman, for-profit detention facilities. Eventually, most are released, put on government buses and dumped on the streets of nearby border cities as they wait for their hearings.
As reported by ICE, the number of family members released from Dec. 21 to April 1: San Diego, 12,745; Phoenix, 22,000; El Paso, Texas, 37,500; San Antonio, 53,320. No tax dollars are provided for their care but, fortunately, the good people who live in these cities took action and provide sleeping accommodations, meals, medical care, transportation and interpreters. This extraordinary mobilization occurred mostly through churches and some nonprofits and is a testament to the heroic grassroots efforts of ordinary people when confronted with the Trump administration’s sanctioned cruelty.
Contrary to a July 14 Voice of the People letter — “Illegal immigrants too damaging” — I believe that the majority of people in this country and in our community would also have reacted with compassion and would not allow atrocities to happen without intervention.
In the battle over how destitute asylum-seekers are viewed and treated, the larger struggle is over what kind of country and world we’re creating. Will we be consumed by fear and hatred or will we join the border good Samaritans, fighting for a better life for all people?
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire
Local league worth checking out
I live off of Jeffers Road near the ball fields. I knew they had Little League games there since our neighbor’s kids play there.
But as I drove by I saw people in orange shirts out on the field. So, my wife and I stopped to check it out. We found out it was an organization called the Miracle League. These are ball players ages 4 through 19 years of age that have physical or mental challenges. This is a program by Goodwill. There are numerous sponsors. You can check it out on the website Chippewa ValleyMiracleLeague.com. The commissioner is Amy Standiford and the announcer is Tim Wavrunek.
I will tell you that this group of ball players is as excited as any I have seen. Each player has a mentor with them. These mentors are special ed teachers, college students and volunteers. The announcer does an excellent job of getting everyone fired up.
If you get a chance, stop in and watch a game. They play Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. It is great that these athletes can enjoy this as much as anyone else. The sponsors should be commended along with all the volunteers that are a part of this league. You will not be disappointed if you stop to check it out.
Tom Meyer
Eau Claire