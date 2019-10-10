Get involved if domestic violence suspected
Domestic violence is hard to talk about.
It is like no other crime. It is difficult to explain how the abuse slowly erodes a person. And yet, we mistake what we see from the outside as a person choosing to stay ... when, in fact, it’s we who don’t recognize what a victim who is carefully leaving actually looks like.
Why victims stay isn’t the question we need to be asking. A better question is: How do we protect this person?
We know that these are just some of the tactics that abusers may exert to gain control within a relationship — insults, intimidation, isolation, blaming, fear, guilt and threats.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you suspect that someone you know is being abused — speak up. Talk to the person in private. Tell the person that you’re there for them whenever they feel ready to talk.
Remember, abusers are very good at controlling and manipulating their victims. People who have been emotionally or physically abused are often scared, ashamed, confused. They need help getting out of the situation. They need you.
Melody Rutschow
Fall Creek