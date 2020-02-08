Is President Trump really keeping his ‘promises’?
All I keep reading from President Donald Trump supporters is that he has “kept his promises.”
Did he promise to lock up children in cages? He did do that.
Did he promise to pollute the air, water and land? He has opened the door to that by ignoring the recommendations of well-respected experts.
Did he promise to discredit the institutions of our government and outside institutions such as the media? He has created such a level of distrust that we may never restore appropriate trust.
Did he promise to encourage white supremacists? He has done that.
Did he promise to make it OK to be uncivil, aggressive and profane? He has done that with his less-than-exemplary behavior.
Did he promise trillion-dollar deficits? They are an economic fact because of tax cuts that primarily go to the wealthy.
Did he promise to strip away protections for women, children, workers, members of the LGBTQ community, etc.? Every day we read about some part of his administration peeling back measures meant to protect these groups and others.
Did he promise to attack the very concept of religious freedom and the separation of church and state? That is a promise that he may be keeping to maintain his base, but it is a promise that ignores those of other, less conservative, denominations, those of other religions, and those who have no religion at all.
Did he promise to run a corrupt administration to enrich himself and his family? We see examples of his corruption almost every day.
Did he promise to divide this country to his own benefit? He has created such divisions that people use terms like “civil war.”
Finally, did he promise to make himself dictator and to ignore the Constitution of the United States? Well, we aren’t there — yet.
Charles Russell
Eau Claire
Addressing good health in difficult times
Culture-challenging political campaigns, the trade war and now the coronavirus have encouraged any local person with China knowledge to take cover.
Because of extensive planet-wide connections, a small number of adventurous eaters can have an outsized effect on others. Jokes are now swirling about, not just in the West but in Asian countries, about curious menu items that (up to now) could be found in odd corners of Chinese markets.
What receives little attention is the very healthy food choices most Chinese people make. How is it that densely populated Hong Kong can have a life expectancy of 85 years, the highest in the world? USA is 79 years. It’s mainly the diet, part of their positive thinking. The Chinese have no monopoly on healthy eating, but they give one example.
Diet is a major reason for our high health costs, but unfortunately the presidential candidate who would propose taking on this aspect of the health care issue would not probably make it to the first debate.
Dan Norstedt
Eau Claire
Economy a strength for commander in chief
Dear Mr. Kind:
Thank you for the letter explaining your reasons or excuses to vote to impeach our president. Our former vice president, Joe Biden, was involved with Ukraine before this time as was his son, Hunter Biden. Is it not President Donald Trump’s duty to check on the connections between Biden and Ukraine? The president got elected to clean up the “swamp.” Who can he trust?
I feel Trump has done a good job. Look at the economy:
• Unemployment is near an all-time low.
• Black unemployment has reached an all-time low.
• Small business has fewer regulations.
• Our U.S. is leading the world in energy production.
• The stock market is at an all-time high.
• The U.S. is getting more respect around the world; we are not bowing down to other countries.
• The U.S. trade policies are improving.
• Trump is communicating better with our enemies and our friends.
Why impeach this man because he won the election with electoral votes.
What about the farmers in this great state of Wisconsin?
The dairy industry is one of the main economies of your district. What have you done to help improve the market for milk and beef? The only answer you have is to borrow to the poor and inefficient more money. Did we not learn in the housing crisis that making credit easier to get does not solve the problem? Government needs to help sell our products and create more markets worldwide.
Ron Kind, I believe it is time for you to take term limits. All you do is follow the Democrats.
Joseph Wieser
Maiden Rock
POTUS actions illustrate need to vote
President Clinton was impeached for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky. No one went to jail.
This president had his personal lawyer pay a porn star $130,000 — a former Playboy model was also paid off — to keep quiet before he was elected.
I do believe with Roger Stone, who is to be sentenced this month, it would be seven of his inner circle who will serve time in jail.
For anyone counting, I believe the president has lied or made false statements 15,000 times.
The Republican-controlled Senate may have found him innocent, (but) in a democracy no one should be above the law.
I only hope we get out and vote in future elections. Government of the people, by the people and for the people may depend on it.
Dennis Gjerseth
Humbird
Logo for city may need to be retooled
The proposal for a new logo for the city adds little, other than a vague tribute to industry not explicit in the old logo. This will have to be replaced again unless we imagine the red sky of Mars.
One only has to ask our local artists about the true depth of color. The view of the lights within Pablo Center or from a distance makes a dynamic intuitive difference.
Lenny Otter
Eau Claire
Natural gas process unduly frustrating
If a local utility’s natural gas customer contacts its emergency gas department regarding a gas smell, gas leak or carbon monoxide detector going off, he or she should be prepared for a long, frustrating inconvenience:
1. The utility will promptly respond to your home, business or apartment to locate the source of the problem and will then shut off and lock your gas meter.
2. A licensed HVAC contractor must then come and repair the gas leak.
3. The city of Eau Claire then requires the HVAC contractor to pay $39 for a permit and conduct an air test on the gas line.
4. The city than has to call to visit the property, inspect the gas line, verify the air test and sign off on the permit after the repair is made.
5. The city then sends the signed permit to the utility’s meter department so a time can be scheduled to resume service.
6. The HVAC contractor has to return to the site, remove the air test connection and reconnect the gas line.
7. The HVAC contractor calls the utility to see if it received the certificate from the city.
8. Eventually, the utility sends an employee to turn on the gas line.
During this process, the customer is without heat or water. Recently, this process took seven days and our tenant did not have heat for an entire week.
Once the gas leak has been repaired and inspected by a licensed, certified HVAC contractor, the utility should allow this person to immediately restore gas service to the customer. It is not necessary for the city of Eau Claire and the utility to be involved once the repair has been made and the gas line has been tested for leaks.
Please voice your concerns if you’ve had similar experiences.
Nick Pathos
Eau Claire
Who benefits from Trump tax cuts?
Why don’t you feel as though the Trump tax cuts helped you?
• Because unless you have very high income, the federal income tax rate cuts you receive are so tiny they are hardly noticeable. Household tax cuts expire after 2025.
• Because you need to own stocks, bonds, real estate investments and corporations to benefit. The biggest winners in Trump’s tax cuts are corporations. Their rate dropped almost 40%, from 35% to 21%. The corporate tax cuts are permanent.
• Because you know the tax cuts, which mostly benefit the wealthy, are adding to the federal deficit. When passed in December 2017, supporters claimed the tax cut law would pay for itself. Congressional Budget Office estimates show the law will add $1.9 trillion in debt from 2018 to 2029.
• Because corporations didn’t pass a fair share of their windfall on to employees in the form of higher wages, or in making capital investments in their businesses as supporters touted would happen, but instead used it for stock buybacks, boosting stock prices. The wealthiest 10% of Americans own 84% of all stocks.
These are just some of the reasons most of us are not feeling good about the Trump tax cuts.
Wealthy lawmakers writing and voting for this legislation held investments that directly profited from the tax cuts.
Ask your Congress members and candidates these questions:
Do they support passing anti-corruption laws to prevent such blatant self-enrichment?
Do they support repealing the Trump tax cuts and replacing them with permanent cuts that are fair to lower- and middle-class folks?
Do they support legislation that requires federal and state elected officials and candidates to disclose tax returns, supporting schedules and IRS audit information, and financial records from bankruptcy, divorce, criminal and civil litigation, for public scrutiny?
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Jeanne Larson
Phillips