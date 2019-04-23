Report far from an exoneration
Apparently, the current incumbent in the White House lives by the adage don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
The most striking component of the 22-month Robert Mueller investigation is the breadth and depth that the Russians went to to interfere in the 2016 presidential election for the benefit of Donald Trump.
Based on the Mueller report, the president should have immediately directed the CIA to do everything at its disposal to prevent interference in the 2020 elections. Further, in his role as commander-in-chief, he should be offering additional funding and manpower to protect our constitutional republic from interference by foreign powers in our election process. He is yet to address this issue.
Instead, as an imperial president, he makes himself the center of the report and takes a perceptual victory lap in spite of evidence to the contrary. Trump knows that without Russian interference he could not have won the election in 2016 and without their help he cannot win the election in 2020.
In the Mueller report there is documentation that when Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the president that a special counsel was being appointed to investigate Russian involvement in the election, the president slumped in his chair and said “my presidency is over.” My guess is that he was referring to his re-election bid in 2020. He knew at that moment that when the report was completed there would be sufficient evidence of corruption at multiple levels of his administration, and that we the people on Nov. 3, 2020, will tell him your time is up. We need a clean start.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.