‘Rainbow’ segregation exercised at UW-Eau Claire
Do you remember the good ol’ days when colleges and universities had “boys’ dorms” and “girls’ dorms?” If you do, you must be from my generation.
The recent announcement by UW-Eau-Claire (“’Rainbow Floor’ to welcome LGBTQ students,” Leader-Telegram, Aug. 12) is yet another reminder that not all change is progress.
The seventh floor of Karlgaard Towers South is now designated as the place for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning” to “explore their identity” we are told. Apparently the demand for rooms on the seventh was so great that “rainbow housing” will also overflow to the eighth floor; presumably the floor designated for those students still suffering from an acute case of heterosexual pride. This new student-pampering policy must be raising a few concerns from “questioning” readers.
Which floor is reserved for African-Americans and other “persons of color?”
Which floor is designated for “whites only?”
Which floor is set aside for Asians? Native Americans? Latinos?
Which floor has been reserved exclusively as Sanctuary Suites for illegal aliens from south of the border?
Which floor is designated for students who support President Trump and need a “safe space” to express their political views or wear their Make-America-Great-Again hats without fear of grave bodily harm?
Whatever happened to the impassioned pleas from the political lefties for more assimilation, more inclusion, more social equality, more integration, etc.? When did they suddenly become proponents of blatant segregation and special rights for those with some newly discovered victim status? Obvious hypocrisy and agenda-driven favoritism are on display again.
If you reward such idiocy you’ll encourage more of it. I’m proud to say that since my graduation from UW-Eau Claire in 1969 I haven’t donated one thin dime to this uber-liberal bastion of political correctness. And it is not being remembered in my will either.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Children being mistreated at southern border
The migrant children being taken from parents for detention are kids just like our children and grandchildren.
Try to imagine your child being stolen from you abruptly and put into an area with dozens to hundreds of other children. There is no mother or father to comfort. Too often basic needs are not being met, including livable temperatures, appropriate food, simple hygiene, and no counselors or emotional support personnel. What if this was your child?
These children are not guilty of what their parents have done. It is as if your child would be caged if you are charged with something. Personally, I am ashamed of what America is doing to immigrant children.
Traumatized children can have lifelong effects. Our treatment of them will come back to haunt this country.
This is one document detailing the harm America is doing to children: tinyurl.com/yxnbo87s. Visit the Global Compact for Migration at tinyurl.com/yb4cm 3rk.
Glory Adams
Eau Claire
Congress to consider pair of ill-advised bills
The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) provides millions of dollars for state and local parks and other outdoor recreational spaces right here in Wisconsin — and revenues for this fund are in serious jeopardy.
Why? Because this month Congress will be considering legislation that would permanently ban new offshore natural gas and oil development in the Atlantic, Pacific, a part of the Gulf of Mexico — the main source of funding for LWCF. If these bills pass, it would threaten federal conservation projects including here in Wisconsin. LWCF gets almost all its money from offshore natural gas and oil revenues. When we take offshore energy development off the table, we take away a critical funding source for environmental programs. For good, forever, no going back.
On the other hand, expanded and safe offshore energy development would mean revenue for the LWCF. That means more money for parks, outdoor recreational areas for hiking, fishing and hunting, and conservation projects in our state. Over the past 50 years, the LWCF has invested over $215 million in funding directly into our state’s environment — including funds that have helped restore the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and countless other public lands.
For those reasons and many more, I urge Rep. Ron Kind to oppose H.R. 205 and H.R. 1941 when they come up for a vote.
Tara Balts
Altoona
Trump administration not accomplished
I think I’ve had enough. Enough of these letters to the editor that list all the accomplishments of the Trump administration. Accomplishments, really? So I have made a list.
• He doesn’t reappoint Janet Yellen because she raised interest rates. Now he is mad at Jerome Powell because he won’t cut interest rates.
• He pulls out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. He goes alone in “punishing” China — when the TPP was designed to gang up on China and bring them under control.
• He pulls out of the Paris Accord because he doesn’t believe in climate change, when the evidence of looming disaster is evident everywhere.
• Anything former President Barack Obama did must be undone. Doesn’t that remind you of a 5-year-old’s tantrum?
• His offer to purchase Greenland is stated as “absurd,” so he calls the Danish ambassador “nasty.” Doesn’t that remind you of a 5-year-old?
• He seems to favor background checks then talks to the NRA and is against background checks, then comes out of his office and is in favor of background checks and the next morning is not in favor.
• He brags about “his” economy. Just how good would it be without the trillion-dollar deficits?
• This is the guy who questioned where Obama was born and just recently wondered if Bill Clinton had anything to do with the death of Jeffrey Epstein.
• Farmers are getting ruined by Trump’s trade war and still many farmers think he is worth their vote? Wow.
• A common statement by our president is, “We’ll see what happens,” which to me means that he doesn’t have a clue.
Do you find this list exhausting? So do I.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls