A step forward in redistricting efforts
Thanks to the Leader-Telegram for reporting on proposed Assembly Bill 303 that gives voters fairly drawn state legislative voting districts. The nonpartisan Legislative Review Board would create state and federal voting districts under the oversight of a five-member commission, four members to be appointed by legislative leaders and the fifth elected by the four appointed members.
The proposed bill would move the state toward governance by a true majority through the creation of contested legislative districts across the state. As it is now, a minority of state citizens controls the legislative process.
Republican Assembly Leader Robin Vos scorns the proposal with Trump-like “truth” by saying the Legislature is overwhelmingly Republican, not as the result of gerrymandered districts but because his party has better candidates. Quite the opposite is true.
In 2010 Republican legislators in Wisconsin ensured their continued majority by secretly using big-data, computer-drawn legislative voting districts to maximize the election of Republican candidates while minimizing the election of others. Most recently the 2018 election demonstrated the effectiveness of the unfair district maps; the majority of all statewide electors elected only Democratic statewide office candidates while gerrymandered districts allowed a minority of statewide electors to maintain the overwhelming Republican Assembly and Senate majorities.
All citizens of any political leaning should support this bill which would give equal value to each vote. I have called Warren Petryk, my representative in the Assembly, urging him to join his three Republican colleagues who have bravely stepped forward to support this bill. I thank my state Sen. Jeff Smith, a co-sponsor of the bill, for his support. I hope others also will support true American democratic values and pass this bill.
Glenn Reynolds
Eau Claire
Bittersweet reaction to park developments
When I first read about the Veterans Tribute Park changing directions to the community of Altoona, I felt unbridled joy with a lingering sad feeling in the back of my mind.
To the joyful thought first.
Ralph Ely was a pillar of the community in Altoona, a founding father of the Altoona Lions Club and I imagine one of the engines of the founding of Altoona VFW Post 10405. He was my first Little League coach and his mom was like a grandma to me, as she lived next door to my grandparents just below the Altoona water tower.
Ely fought for an Altoona veterans park right up to the day he died, but it wasn’t to be. But after running into a frustrating situation, the Altoona VFW donated the funds it had acquired toward the veterans tribute effort. Now it has come full circle, and I am sure the Altoona veterans are happy for the move, as I am, and we all know that Ralph is up there with a big smile on his face: mission accomplished.
My five brothers and I used to go down to that spot on the Eau Claire River to fish and swim and later park, so what better area to have our stones set in remembrance, along with our dad.
Whenever I see a fellow veteran, I thank him or her for their service. When I wear my veterans cap, many thank me for my service, and I reply, “My duty, my pleasure.”
I was lucky when I came back in 1968; I wasn’t spit on or chastised for my service. But now I feel that the Eau Claire City Council has spit on me metaphorically 51 years after the fact, along with all veterans who will be honored in Altoona.
Herbert Ruscin
Fall Creek
Mural in Eau Claire a welcome addition
Kudos to The Brewing Projekt and Dez Lezotte for the mural on the north side of the brewery building in Eau Claire.
Love it.
Nora Gerber
Eau Claire
New location for park unfortunate
How sad it is the Veterans Tribute Park long planned for Eau Claire is now moving to Altoona.
Once the official dedication and naming was upon us, the gardeners who have been using the ground for years objected to the word “veterans” being included.
Do these gardeners not realize that without the service and sacrifice by veterans they would not have this free ground? Who do these people think they are? It’s astonishing to me the city of Eau Claire would let Altoona one-up them over something so dumb it defies logic.
And yes, in case you were wondering, I am a proud Army veteran, ashamed to live in such a spineless city.
Pete Graham
Eau Claire
Government control a disturbing trend
Life is certainly taking on strange twists and turns. I’ve been around for a few decades and I’ve never seen it like this. I’m basically an independent conservative and try to walk according to the 10 Commandments and Bill of Rights. When I was a kid, so did most people. Life was simple.
In the 1700s people understood the Bible and 10 Commandments. Both were used to teach kids to read. Our founders proclaimed that our rights came from our creator, not government.
Bible readings were removed from the schools and, in 1962, it was decided that school prayer violated the First Amendment. Really? How?
Kids today are not taught that property rights and liberty are protected by our creator. Personal information should always be “private property.” James Madison, in 1792, said that property includes merchandise, money, opinions, free speech, religious freedom, personal safety and liberty, and free use of faculties. Today, so many try to limit all of the above, and those who disagree are called bigots, racists, fascists or worse. And we seem to not engage; we allow this.
Violating property rights is one way government controls us. When government controls you and what you own, or how you act, you basically become its servant.
We, the people, are the government. We vote for people to work for us in Washington (or Madison). They are supposed to work for us as our servants. How many are doing that?
The United Nations and global elite are funding the turmoil. They’ve infiltrated our schools and universities, so they are filtering any of our real history. Kids don’t learn about our Founding Fathers today — not like we did in the one-room schools where we had to memorize a whole lot.
One cannot take away our rights unless we let them.
Esther Niedzwiecki
Owen