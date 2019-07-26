Car seats can help save young kids’ lives
I am writing to express my concerns regarding a sheriff’s statements that were made to a local media station about a recent motor vehicle accident that resulted in a child fatality. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children in the United States. Many of those deaths can be prevented.
In 2014 my car was hit by a truck hauling four show cattle at highway speeds. My then 14-month-old daughter took the brunt of the impact. It was because of car seat safety that I implemented that gave my daughter a fighting chance to survive the crash. Studies have shown that a statement of “no chance, probably wouldn’t have made a difference,” is false. My daughter, like other children, are proof of that because she was in a correctly installed car seat, facing the correct way, restrained correctly, and in the appropriate car seat for her age, weight and height.
It is now my mission to share our story and educate others so that a child does not die when it could have been prevented. I also work with legislation to update outdated car seat laws that fail to protect children.
The statement of telling people it doesn’t matter is like saying don’t give your child the best chances possible of survival if the worst happens. I understand they may not have wanted to make an example out of a grieving family, but education is the most powerful tool we can offer when it comes to car seat safety. The more people who are educated on what best practice is and why it’s important, the more accepting they will be of it, and the more likely they will be to practice it.
Bethany Olson
Eau Galle