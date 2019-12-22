A challenging journey to retooled City Hall
Hoping to avoid a penalty for late payment of my city utility billing, I drove to the recently reopened City Hall to drop my payment in the drop box on its east side. The post was there, but no drop box was attached to it.
There was an open parking space, but a sign said, “Employee Parking.” After finally parking, I walked to the north door of City Hall only to be greeted by a sign that said something like, “Employees Only, Others Use the Main Entrance.” I walked to the west side of City Hall wondering where a person could conveniently park in order to use the main entrance.
The main entrance has a brick walkway leading to strong doors. I felt like I was entering a castle. Inside, I went to where the treasurer’s office used to be. I started following directory signs, feeling like I was in a corn maze.
I went past an office where a group of men were seated around a table. Some glanced at me; I looked back feeling like I was at the zoo.
I asked a woman at the assessor office if she could handle intra-office mail. She asked where I wanted to go. I answered, and she said the treasurer’s office was on the second floor. I found an elevator after getting a man’s help.
Arriving at the office, I laid my payment on the counter. I think the employee scowled at me. Happily, I exited into the parking lot.
I hope the payment drop box is reinstalled. If not, I suggest mailing payments to the city, as there is no convenient place to park to enter City Hall through the main entrance.
My property tax statements just arrived. Thankfully I can make payment at the county courthouse.
Edsel Grams
Eau Claire