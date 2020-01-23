Evidence should decide impeachment trial
Over the years I’ve been on jury duty, as have a lot of people.
A predetermined verdict before the case or evidence is heard is strictly a disqualification of your position on the jury. As far as the impeachment, I think it is unfair for anyone to judge President Donald Trump based on previous experiences. Just because he lied to three of his wives, lied about his taxes, lied to the draft board, lied to his coworkers, lied to foreign leaders, announces how he loves a ruthless dictator, bankrupted several contractors — and the list goes on — doesn’t mean he is lying about the Ukraine blackmail.
Trump should be judged on the evidence, not by the loyalty of Republicans, Democrats, Trumpeteers or independents. Guilty or not guilty; it’s as simple as that.
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Where does Kind stand on trade deals?
Congressman Ron Kind needs to get his story straight about where he stands on trade.
When Nancy Pelosi finally brought the USMCA to the floor after over a year of sitting on her hands, Kind tried to take credit for the deal that President Trump negotiated, saying he had been working on the deal “for months” yet offered no explanation for the months that the Democrats spent allowing the USMCA to collect dust.
Kind’s statement (or lack thereof) provided no clarity to his constituents on where he stands on the phase one trade deal with China, saying that the deal is “welcomed relief for our farmers” yet refusing to express his support. This trade deal would be huge for manufacturers in Eau Claire and La Crosse, so why isn’t Kind all for it?
Third District voters see through the nonsense. Kind claims to be an advocate for farmers and manufacturers in his district, but his inaction on important trade deals that would enormously benefit his constituents would suggest otherwise. Kind’s voters deserve a straight answer on whether he cares more about scoring political points with Pelosi or delivering better trade deals for his district.
Timothy Krueger
Eau Claire