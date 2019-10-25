Research may be misleading
A front-page article mentioned that “A recent Marquette Law School poll found 80% of respondents support universal background checks and 81% are in favor of red flag laws allowing police to take away guns from people determined by a judge to be a threat to themselves or others.” These statistics may or may not be valid for the entire Wisconsin population.
The first questions should be: How was the sample of individuals to be queried chosen? Did the sample represent the diverse population of Wisconsin or was the sample taken from Marquette University students? Secondly, what percentage of the sample did the respondents represent? Thirdly, was the sample sufficiently large to accurately represent the opinions? Were the questions written in an unbiased manner? Until one knows the answers to these questions, and perhaps others, one cannot determine the validity of the survey. Journalists should substantiate the data they use in their writings. As the article is written, it may be misleading the general public.
There is the concern that the approach to solving the problem of mass murders in the U.S. is lacking creativity. James Alan Fox, professor of criminology, law and public policy at Northeastern University has again and again made the case that universal background checks and red flag laws are unlikely to curtail high-profile mass shootings. Fox is not pro-gun.
Thomas Abt, research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, states, “Mass shootings account for less than 1 percent of all deaths annually, yet they dominate the debate on gun violence and distort the search for solutions.” Similar to Fox, he is no gun lover. He has offered possible solutions in his Boston Globe article, “Democrats are skipping out on the most important gun fight of all.”
John Drost
Eau Claire