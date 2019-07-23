School board makes wrong decision
To the members of the Eau Claire school board:
Recently, you unanimously approved the D&T recommendation for new school boundaries despite months of community attempts to draw your attention to serious issues with the plan.
As Phil Lyons stated, the district addresses school capacity at 85 percent. The plan you approved could put Sam Davey 35 new students away from 85 percent and funnel one of the fastest growing areas of town into its boundary.
You have been given development information for Jeffers Road north of Highway 312 countless times by the community. The community has bent over backwards to inform you about how short sided this plan is. It's mind-boggling that you would approve this plan. It's a forgone conclusion that we will have to readdress this issue within five years.
How could you possibly approve this plan, when it’s so clearly flawed?
Justin Hendrickson
Eau Claire
Vote from perspective as an American
I’ve been receiving mail from political parties lately explaining the negative goals of the opposing party.
I can understand the different points of view of people but I would rather hear the positive side of the one sending me the mail. I’ve never regarded myself as a Republican or a Democrat, or any other party, but as an American. What one feels would be great for one, might not be good for America.
I don’t understand how a person can vote party lines, no matter what the issue or the person it involves. I remember Father Donaldson and my aunt, Sister Vivian, telling me, “You can’t vote by one issue.” If you truly believe in family and country, how can you follow the beliefs of a party boss without question?
There is no way in hell a certain party train of thought is correct all the time. Different ideas provide for a positive future for the majority, not the view of an individual’s personal fulfillment and personal financial gain. Vote with a conscience, not a calculator. Vote as an American.
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Local columnist's points well taken
(Regarding the July 21 column in the Leader-Telegram), "Trump's Trump Card," Don Huebscher couldn't have said it any better.
We should have him representing us in Congress.
Ray Klimovitz
Chippewa Falls