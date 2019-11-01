Communion denial an appropriate act
I applaud the priest who denied Joe Biden communion. You cannot be a Christian and be pro-abortion. The two are mutually exclusive. The Bible is clear that “thou shall not kill.” There are a ton of verses that apply. Psalm 127:3: “Lo, sons are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.” Yet still we murder our children in the womb.
God loves all of us. He commands that we not kill one another, and there are consequences if we do. Genesis 9:5-6: “For your lifeblood I will surely require a reckoning; of every beast I will require it and of man; of every man’s brother I will require the life of man. Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed; for God made man in his own image.”
Abortion is the worst abomination committed by humans. So, if one chooses to support this sin of wanton destruction of babies they have no part with God. Abortion supporters should be rightly denied communion. Luke 13:5: “No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.”
Like all sinners, Biden and all who support this most heinous of sins need to repent, turn from their sin and come unto God. Failure to do so will lead to much worse than a denial of communion. Revelations 21:8 is very clear, “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.”
Churches that are failing to deliver this message from the pulpit do a great disservice to those who may not realize the danger they are in. God bless.
Rev. Mike Koch
Alma
A poor decision regarding an
illegal act
As I opened the online Leader-Telegram subscription recently, the first thought that crossed my mind when I viewed the front-page photo of the young adult who was arrested for illegal jumping, I was appalled and outraged.
What is the editor thinking? What is the purpose of enhancing blatant attention that provokes aberrant deviant behavior (costing valuable law enforcement time, cost and safety), elevates law breaking and enhances lack of disrespect for other people’s property (trespassing)?
We have an inordinate amount of provocative behavior similar to this in our world today. Do not amplify and enhance the problem.
Mary Carlson
Eau Claire