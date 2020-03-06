Judge candidate lauded
In Chippewa County, a female judge has never served our community. We can change that on April 7 by voting for Sharon Gibbs McIlquham. It’s time.
Sharon has nearly three times (29 years versus 10 years) the legal experience of her opponent. That experience gap alone makes her the best candidate for Chippewa County circuit court judge.
Sharon is passionate about serving our community. She was placed in her father’s seat on the Lafayette Town Board when he passed away in 2005 and has been re-elected to serve since that time. Sharon is an active member of Central Lutheran Church and currently sits on the Chippewa Falls school board.
Vote McIlquham for Chippewa County circuit court judge on April 7. It’s time we put a woman on the bench.
Sherry Jasper
Chippewa Falls
Don’t condone inaction
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, was fired from his job in the State Department.
Vindman was properly subpoenaed by a congressional committee. He then testified, under oath, on national television about what he knew about the Ukraine scandal. For stating what he saw and heard, he was fired by the president and escorted from the White House grounds.
Roger Stone, on the other hand, a longtime friend and former campaign adviser to the president, was convicted of lying to a grand jury and threatening witnesses. He was given a reduced jail sentence. The 40-month sentence was reduced from the Department of Justice recommendation of seven to nine years. He was convicted of seven felonies.
The president on Twitter attacked the judge in the case as well as the prosecutors and even the jury foreman. Stone showed no remorse. His defense team said this was just Stone being Stone.
I don’t think we need stones like that on our roads. The four original prosecutors resigned from the case in protest. The attorney general backed the president rather than his department’s own federal prosecutors. It was purely and simply the president getting revenge on his enemies and protecting his felonious friends.
In another step in the wrong direction, the president fired Gordon Sondland from his post as ambassador to the European Union. Sondland said, under oath and on national television, that there was a quid pro quo in the Ukraine controversy.
Can this happen in a democracy? There should be a political uproar when democracy is so blatantly undercut. This is not a democracy; it’s chaos.
The fact that the Senate tolerates this is unbelievable. We must insist that our attorney general and president not interfere with legal court cases. Politicians: Where are you? Have you no conscience?
Vince Ruzic
Hixton