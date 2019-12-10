A response to criticism of Sojourner House
I wish to respond to criticism levied against Sojourner House in a letter to the editor that ran Dec. 4.
In that piece, the heart of the criticism was that the staff of Sojourner turned people away from the shelter by using playing cards and should be ashamed for doing so. After speaking with the director of Sojourner, this oversimplification of heart-wrenching decisions the staff of Sojourner House and any homeless shelter must make by law when reaching housing capacity is misleading and uncharitable.
To argue that Sojourner House and Catholic Charities is somehow doing a disservice to the homeless population in Eau Claire and should be ashamed of their work is an affront not only to the staff of Sojourner, but also the people of many faith communities in Eau Claire that volunteer their time at Sojourner to assist the homeless community. Sojourner turning homeless away should not be seen as an affront to the homeless, but rather a sober reminder that the Eau Claire community needs to work toward a comprehensive solution to homelessness that involves faith-based organizations of all denominations, local business, social organizations and academic institutions.
As much as I, as a Catholic priest, would love to see a larger homeless shelter built by Catholic Charities, that would not address the increasing problem of homelessness that is growing both locally and nationally. The Sojourner staff should be celebrated for their efforts, not reduced to tears before me, fearing rejection by the Eau Claire community.
James Kurzynski
Eau Claire