Area judicial candidate
warrants support
Chippewa County has been blessed over the years by an outstanding judiciary.
On April 7, its citizens will have an opportunity to continue that tradition by voting for Ben Lane for judge. I say this because, as a Chippewa Valley attorney, over the years I have seen both Lane and his opponent engaged in the practice of law. And of the two I have found Lane to be more attentive, knowledgeable, thoughtful, even-tempered, scholarly, diligent and courteous.
Furthermore, Lane’s role as a court commissioner has given him firsthand experience in making decisions and issuing court orders on hundreds of cases each year. It is for these reasons that I encourage Chippewa County residents to vote Ben Lane for judge.
Dan Freund
Eau Claire