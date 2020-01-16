Those who condemn Trump in the wrong
I can’t believe the number of folks who condemn President Donald Trump.
Back in the 1950s, I remember Otis, who left for Korea a kind, smiley man with a twinkle in his eye. The loudest noises he probably had heard were the pop of a .22 caliber as he shot squirrels or the splash of milk hitting the bottom of a pail as he milked a Guernsey cow. When he returned, he was still a nice guy but the smile and twinkle in his eye were kind of gone.
Back in the 1970s, cousin Larry left for Vietnam as a young Marine and in early December an officer came to the house to inform us of Larry’s death in ‘Nam.
Larry’s brother, Ron, left as a young Marine and was severely wounded by enemy fire but was expected to recover and did. Cousin Richard and uncle Jake both served in the Navy.
Otis was described as “shell shocked,” Larry was dead, Ron was recovering, and Richard and Jake were safe. But you know one thing? Not one word came from them that was negative to our president or our country because they appreciated our USA and respected our president.
Trump and his staff are trying to keep blood off our soil. There is nothing he has done except what he said he would accomplish prior to his election.
Jesus said from the cross just before his last word: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” just before he said, “It is finished.”
I announced the Cleghorn Harvest Fest parade and when the American Legion Auxiliary approached and came to attention with the colors of the USA and state Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, sang the national anthem, I thought, “This is truly America.”
Wake up, America.
Bob Traaseth
Eleva
Accountability key to presidency
The U.S. Senate will begin the impeachment trial soon. And it’s not going to take long since we all seem to know that it’s going to end with an acquittal.
Republicans have made it very clear since last fall that they have no intention of holding the president accountable for any decisions; not even a vote of censure is likely from the current Republican leadership in Congress. This decision is incredibly dangerous, which others have pointed out more thoroughly and eloquently than I ever could.
What the Republicans appear to want to do is replace what the Constitution says about shared power with an authoritarian leader making all important decisions. What Republicans appear to want are presidents who get to do whatever they want, whenever they want, for whatever reason they want. Republicans are poised to create a system with no accountability for the chief executive from the legislative branch.
Unfortunately, the Democrats, despite claiming to be protecting the Constitution, aren’t all that different. What leads me to make that claim? Whatever Democrats in Congress say, most of their presidential candidates seem to be proposing similarly authoritarian approaches to governance. Maybe they’ll just be kinder and gentler dictators, if they get elected.
There is always hope, I suppose, that Republican senators will do something unexpected. They may call for witnesses to testify. They may hold the current president accountable and set boundaries for future presidents when it comes to making decisions without notifying Congress or treating them as true partners in decision-making.
I wish that would happen, but I’m being naive. What a sad day it will be when a majority of U.S. senators vote to give up their right to play a role in making decisions about what happens to this country.
David Behling
Chippewa Falls