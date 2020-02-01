As Americans we have much in common
Get ready for election season. Politicians are pulling out their old play books: get us scared, get us angry and get us fighting each other. But the truth is there really aren’t “wedge issues” across the political spectrum that push us apart because we want the same things.
Conservatives think of rights and responsibilities of individuals and close family members. Liberals think the same of communities and countries. Are we that different? Let’s consider the issues of gun safety, land use and abortion.
On gun safety, studies find that most shootings are between people who know each other or suicides. So universal background checks protect both families and communities.
For land use, mowing, brush clearing and chemical use increase cancer and other disease risks to homeowners, so community restrictions keep families safer and benefit wildlife (including trout, salmon and ducks).
Abortion rates have been steadily declining for decades (mostly due to our aging population). And studies find that providing families with reproductive health care choices leads to even fewer abortions, which we all want.
An election is coming and we’re about to get bombarded by TV and online political ads (Facebook will publish lies if you pay them enough). They will try to pit neighbor against neighbor and family against family. Instead, as we go to the polls let’s remember that all 50 stars are on our American flag and our stripes don’t separate.
Crispin Pierce
Eau Claire
Trump, Obama records fairly similar
The Trump economy has been remarkable, remarkable in its similarity to the economy of Barack Obama’s last four years.
GDP, employment, price, earnings, stock market and capital spending data all confirm the similarity. Average annual percentage (AAP) real GDP growth is 2.4 for Obama, 2.6 for Trump.
AAP employment growth is 1.7 for Obama, 1.4 for Trump. AAP consumer price increases are 1.3 for Obama, 2.1 for Trump. AAP median weekly real earnings growth is 1.2 for Obama, 1.1 for Trump. AAP stock market (S&P 500) gains are 14.3 for Obama, 14.8 for Trump.
At the end of the Obama administration, nondefense government purchases were 2.7 percent of GDP. Currently, nondefense government purchases are 2.7 percent of GDP. Capital spending growth is a little better under Trump, 4.3 versus 3.6 for Obama. One glaring difference between the Trump economy and the last four years of Obama is how the federal deficit changed: minus 46% percent for Obama, plus 68% for Trump.
There has been no economic miracle during the Trump years. What the data (see FRED, the data source at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank) show is that except for the growth of the federal deficit, the Trump economy is remarkably like the Obama economy.
Duane Oyen
Eau Claire
Adventures not over yet for boomer
Lately I see some boomers like me wasting away. Why? Their spirits are undoubtedly broken. Why? Life is draining them — older bones and muscles or tragedy?
At 67, it seems to me I have learned many lessons from life and God. As birth is the start of life, so death ends it. So at 26 I gave my life to Jesus and got that new birth, later filled with Holy Spirit and that spirit has guided me 40 years.
Mistakes? A few but not enough to break the hope that is within me. It is one thing to follow Jesus but to be moved by His spirit is wonderful. Riding motorcycle in different parts of the world alone helps one to test that spirit — which road to take, which person to speak to, etc. Lost in England on a rainy fall night and getting no help from a local disco, but a kindly woman at a pub found me a place. Sharing on a cruise boat off New Zealand coast that abortion is wrong only to be shunned by women from Australia, well, that’s part of this Christian journey.
So all in all it’s been a wonderful life, even having a home auto repair for 28 years after being fired from a dealership in town after coming back from Russia (delivering Bibles). Regrets? None because in all the travails Jesus never left me or condemned me but still inspires me to do more things.
My vegan wife helps keep this old body going and cars can be somewhat difficult to fix but networking with other techs help a lot. So as the English government once said during hard times, keep calm and carry on. Right, well, as Bilbo Baggins once said, “Time for more adventures.” Sounds good.
Steve Gullixson
Baldwin
Many presidents deserved impeachment
This country is in rough shape. Out-of-control deficits, quantitative easing is back bigger than ever, and Mike Pettine still has a job. We need to put an ultimatum to gun-toters: Do your job or lose your guns.
By now, I am used to seeing mass shootings with no motive or similarities other than the shooters having a Y chromosome. It’s hard to get surprised with what’s on the news, especially knowing nothing will change. Oh, another dozen kids shot up? Yawn. As a man who hunts to eat buck fawn back straps and to get away from the ball and chain, it’s sad looking back that I used to drink the Kool-Aid poured by the NRA. While the Second Amendment was enacted to ensure proper tools to put down slave rebellions, a corollary belief is that it allows citizens to keep its government in check. It is high time to stop flouting stupid gun rights bumper stickers and act.
As I cried myself to sleep that fateful Sunday knowing the Packers blew another golden opportunity, I at least had hope that the Virginia gun rally had a modern-day Daniel Shays present. We allow ourselves to be duped by inane economic policies, corruption, cronyism, high taxes and presidents whose policies would make Vladimir Lenin proud. We debate whether the socialist Donald Trump should be impeached. Yes. There is not a president or politician since the passage of the 16th Amendment who should not have been impeached.
The only politician I trust is Sen. Sheev Palpatine. While some of his methods were a bit crass, he at least recognized the failure of his governing body and did something. It must have been nice for the Nabooians to not have to deal with political ads anymore.
Scott Caliebe
Eau Claire
Evening road workers deserve praise
They roar through the night with the sound of thunder and their own flash of yellow lightning.
While we are asleep, they are out there saving lives with their spreading of sand and a special mix of salt brine, anticipating an upcoming possible blizzard. And, frankly, thinking, “Where are we possibly going to put this snow?”
Driving themselves into total exhaustion, only to be scolded over and over for bumping a mailbox or leaving some snow in a driveway.
Please ... cut these guys some slack.
We have an outstanding crew here in the township of Lafayette, and I would like to propose a 25% wage increase.
Douglas Craker
Chippewa Falls