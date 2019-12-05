Letter-writer’s source far from credible
In the letter “A needed perspective on climate change” (Nov. 24), the author presents the opinions of meteorologist and climate change denier Roy Spencer. Although the letter’s author claims that Spencer is a very credible “climate scientist,” nothing could be further from the truth.
In 1991, the journal “Remote Sensing” published one of Spencer’s papers. After discovering flaws in Spencer’s paper, the journal’s editor-in-chief, Wolfgang Wagner, submitted his resignation and apologized for publishing the paper. By resigning publicly in an editorial posted online, Wagner hoped that some of the damage could be undone. The journal subsequently published a rebuttal to Spencer’s paper.
The letter-writer also ignores Spencer’s leadership roles in climate skeptic groups financed by Exxon and other key players in what’s been dubbed the “climate denial machine”: the network of companies, think tanks and foundations that seek to deny and downplay the scientific consensus that global warming is real and caused in large part by human activity. Spencer’s motives are apparent when he says, “I view my job a little like a legislator, supported by the taxpayer, to protect the interests of the taxpayer and to minimize the role of government.”
Spencer seems to avoid publishing in journals devoted to climate science because those journals have a thorough peer-review process, and an overwhelming majority of climate scientists dismiss his shoddy work. So it’s obvious that those who support Spencer’s assertions are not doing so for scientific reasons. The NASA website states: “Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities. In addition, most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.”
Tom Wieseler
Strum