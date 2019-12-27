Ask questions about future
Halt. Don’t read any further if Fox is the only news you watch or listen to. I’m wasting your time if you read any further.
Stop if you believe that 90 some percent of climate scientists are wrong and you believe that President Trump knows more about climate change than all the educated people around the world, and all these amazingly bad storms, tornadoes and hurrricanes are just normal cycles in the weather and climate.
The fact that Trump can mess with our elections in any way he sees fit is perfectly OK if you are a Trump supporter. He doesn’t have to cooperate in any way to be sure that Congress is doing its job. He has the right to do whatever he wants because he is the duly elected president of the U.S.
The fact that he can be the cruelest, most mean-spirited person ever to hold the office doesn’t have any bearing on him being president, but it makes a tremendous difference to countries around the world that have to deal with him. It also causes us to become a much more divided nation that will take many years to heal up after he is no longer president.
Do you believe we are a stronger nation if we destroy many of our treaties that we have with our allies? America is a wonderful country, but we can not exist in this world as a island. We need friends. “America first” is a great idea but “America only” is a fatal concept.
Where do we go from here? Do we want to continue doing what we are doing without worrying about our children and grandchildren having a world in which they can survive? Do we want to continue on the same path so that we can make some extra dollars no matter what the consequences might be? It’s time to start thinking about the future.
DALE CRISLER
Rice Lake
Dems out to
get Trump
Eleven years ago Barack Obama got elected on hope and change with a vow to fundamentally transform our country. To what?
It is a cabal (an iron triangle, as Mark Levin pointed out) of Democrats in Congress, Democrats in most of the media, and Democrats all over government agencies that constantly attack President Trump and other Republicans.
It is an IRS that harasses political opponents such as the Tea Party.
It is an FBI that lies to spy on Trump’s campaign, transition and administration, and later gets a phony investigation launched.
It is a Justice Department that exonerates Hillary Clinton who should have been prosecuted.
It is hateful Democrats in Congress who endlessly harass the Trump, his family and associates with subpoenas.
It is a hateful impeachment not based on anything substantive except maybe a desire to get even for Bill Clinton’s impeachment almost 21 years to the date earlier (12/19/98). Realize also that if it had been the Cheneys (Dick and Liz) rather than the Bidens involved with a Ukraine energy company, and if President Obama had a call similar to Trump’s, the outcry would have been against the Cheneys with Obama portrayed as a hero.
It is tyranny.
DAVID MCCALL
Eau Claire