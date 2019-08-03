A missed opportunity for Eau Claire
Congrats to the city of Altoona for accepting the Veterans Tribute Park, making a decisive decision on something a vast majority wanted in Eau Claire.
But the Eau Claire City Council thought it knew best and forgot that a majority was in favor of this park, thumbing their noses at the veterans that have sacrificed for our country.
Maybe the Eau Claire City Council can go back and make more ground-breaking decisions, like it did in changing the name of “pedestrians” to “people who are walking.”
That action sure made me feel better. Maybe they could come up with a new phrase for “people who cannot make a rational decision” to “people who are sitting on their keisters.”
Again, my hats off to the city of Altoona as myself and many others will be sure to visit the park to honor our veterans and support the local businesses in that area.
Rodney Schultz
Eau Claire
Funds could be better spent elsewhere
Sorry, but building a $60 million center downtown, when we have people living on the streets, is the dumbest thing I ever heard.
Arlen Bohlmann
Chippewa Falls
Politicians mum on president’s comment
Recently, I contacted U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy’s office and asked his aide if the congressman issued a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s early-morning tweet regarding the four congresswomen, the one where he said, “they should go back to their country.”
The aide informed me he had not. I asked the aide to give the congressman a message for me. The message was, “silence breeds acceptance.” The aide assured me he would relay the message.
I then called Sen. Ron Johnson’s office and asked the same question. Johnson’s aide said he also had not issued a statement. I asked him to give Johnson a message. The message stated, “if you don’t condemn, you condone.” He assured me he would give him the message.
Then I read the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to rebuke Trump’s statement. All of the Democrats and only four Republicans voted “aye.” If this isn’t a clear case of putting party above people then I don’t know what is.
The last thing we need in this world, the very last thing we need, is more hate. I have come to the conclusion that there are three kinds of people on this planet. The first are the ones who stand up to hate. Either by word or action or both, they expose it, fight it and hopefully convince others to do the same. The second are those who just ignore it. They want no involvement and are satisfied with the status quo. The third, and most dangerous, are those who espouse to the person preaching hate. They follow him, be it torchlight parades, “unit” rallies or “send her back” chants.
History has shown this divisiveness is frightening, dangerous and too often has deadly consequences. My question to people reading this is, which category are you in?
John Salwei
Amery
Remembering a ‘magnificent iron beast’
Your front-page feature, “Big Draw,” on July 24 triggered special memories. During my college days, I was a temporarily employed railroad worker in the summers of 1952 and 1953. Written many years ago, the following is excerpted from my authentic observation.
The summer of 1953 found me back again on the Milwaukee Road in Eau Claire with the regular section, my last duty as a railroad laborer.
Times were changing all over America. Diesels, much more efficient than steam, were improving each year and forced the inevitable extinction of the steam locomotive. Our line had converted almost exclusively to diesels but kept a few steam locomotives in reserve for contingencies, although these relics were rarely seen.
Our five-man crew repaired a side track close to town one day when I heard it. It was a sound that nothing else could achieve — a call that for many signified freedom, hope and open spaces. I had listened to this whistled declaration of the steam locomotive many times during my childhood, but now that voice seldom was heard. As the distant rumble increased in resonance, foreman Joe yelled, “Clear the tracks, boys — here she comes!”
Belching smoke, bell clanging, rumbling like the thunder of an earthquake, it was upon us. Awestruck, I stood close to the side of this pulsing, bigger-than-life apparition. Enchanted by the panting exhaust, spellbound by the rhythmic movement of the side rods driving the great wheels, I watched until the magnificent iron beast disappeared, the roar tapering in the distance.
I resumed my labors, but old Ernie still leaned on his shovel. He was looking down the rails, his gaze fixed on the long, empty track ahead. There was mist in his eyes as he reverently proclaimed, “That’s real railroading!”
David Weiss
Eau Claire