Self-respect at stake
To the U.S. Senate and senators:
If your skills are such that the only thing you can do is to be an elected senator, if it’s your only means of earning a living and and supporting yourself and your family, if it’s the only position open to you for a meaningful life, if you are beholden to the Senate for your life and cannot risk independence of thought and decision-making as a person, then vote the party line, vote as the party dictates.
Because if you oppose the rule of the party, you will be ostracized, you will be rejected as a member of the club. You will be unwelcome in the party. You will then have only the welcome of honor and the self-respect in knowing that you have put your country above the interest of party and the blind loyalty it demands.
Yes, you will be alone in the party. But in the history of patriotic Americans who have stood up and at times alone, you will have many allies, friends and compatriots — men and women who have opposed the control of blind allegiance to party. You will stand next to and stand with the best, the courageous, the real American heroes and patriots. And, you will not be alone.
Bill Ellmann
Ladysmith
Ag should be priority
I am deeply concerned about the future of agriculture in the state of Wisconsin.
In 2019 alone, over 800 dairy farms went out of commission, while grain farmers lost billions of bushels of demand to biofuel exemptions granted to the oil industry by the EPA. Despite the struggle, there appears to be no sense of urgency from bureaucrats in Washington.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, during a visit to the Dairy State for the World Dairy Expo, offended struggling dairy farmers by saying that, “In America, the big get bigger and the small go out.” Likewise, the administration promised to restore biofuel demand under the Renewable Fuel Standard, then issued a rule in December accounting for only about half the lost gallons.
The Wisconsin agriculture industry expects more and deserves better. I urge the administration to listen closely to farmers here in Wisconsin, and I thank candidates that are bringing attention to the needs of rural communities.
James Giese
Alma Center
Behavior not tolerable
The American public is critically divided on how the nation is to be governed and what our national priorities are to be.
That may be understandable, and differences of opinion are ordinarily healthy for a democracy. However, I do not understand how we do not have a certain basic agreement, as to the standard of character and behavior that our national leaders should have. In our community we expect our teachers, bankers and local business owners to demonstrate a manner that is respectful and trustworthy. We would want that our local elected officials, as well as store and service employees, demonstrate competence, civility and consideration of our interests and opinions.
We would not accept from any public official or business person behavior that degrades others, is deceitful or is blatantly self-serving. Yet President Donald Trump flaunts these offensive behaviors constantly. He has shamefully dismissed respected officials from a director of the FBI to exemplary civil servants like Lt Col. Alexander Vindman. Trump makes despicable comments about those who disagree with him, regardless of their status or position. He disparages any unfavorable press as “fake news” and “enemy of the people.”
Trump behaves like a middle school bully, relishing his power over others. Bullies do not succeed in the long run, nor do those who follow them. The president’s behavior is dangerous and contemptible considering he represents and has sworn to serve and protect the American people. He has not “drained the swamp,” he has merely tried to make it his own swamp, putting his own cast of characters in the middle of it.
We can and should expect a higher standard of conduct in our president.
Ken Sullivan
Eau Claire
The virtues of fiction
Growing up, I watched many westerns on TV. If a series lasted long enough, it was likely to run a variation of the “corrupt boss” story line. A town would be in the grip of a wealthy, tyrannical man who used his power to enrich himself and crush any opposition.
Eventually the Cartwrights or Marshall Dillon or whomever would collect and lay out evidence against the boss. People would react in shock, disgust and shame at what had been happening. And the final shot would show everyone walking away from the boss. His misdeeds exposed and his power gone, he’d be standing alone and disgraced.
Those stories were comforting to a youngster. Not only because good defeated evil, as it always did to at least some degree in television fiction. But also because it “proved” that almost all people, when shown compelling evidence, would turn their backs on a sleazy leader.
Of course, those stories weren’t really accurate. Many people would have continued to stand with the boss. Like those who derived profit or power from his dealings and in return paid him secretly. Or people whose prejudices were legitimatized by the racist leader, who discriminated against minorities and perhaps kept them out of the town. Or people who preferred an authoritarian ruler and believed the boss when he claimed he alone was responsible for everything good and that ruin would befall everyone if he wasn’t in charge.
Yes, between 45% and 50% of the citizens would have continued to stand with the boss, either not caring he was guilty or unwilling to believe it because they were invested in his rule. But it’s understandable why the writers didn’t show it that way. It wouldn’t have made for a very satisfying or comforting story, for a youngster or anyone else.
William Mills
Eau Claire
Trial a ‘sham’
Every morning, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites head to work at factories and offices or to their fields to tend livestock and crops, where they proudly spend countless hours working hard to earn a living and provide for their families.
Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., people who we elected to be our voices, like Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind, get up every morning with a single goal in mind: How can we go against President Donald Trump today?
After three years of temper tantrums, 28,000 pages of “evidence” and 146 hours of taxpayer-funded investigation hours on the clock, recently we saw what this all meant — nothing. After already being betrayed by Kind on the impeachment vote, one of our senators fell for Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s sham impeachment hook, line and sinker.
I’m not sure where the senator and congressman got their ideas about hard work, but I know it isn’t from their constituents back home. It’s time that they actually got to work for those of us who elected them or pack their bags on Nov. 3, because the people of western Wisconsin deserve better.
Sam Owens
Eau Claire