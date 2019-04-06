Vice president’s wife lauded
Karen Pence is the wife of Vice President Michael Pence.
Mrs. Pence has taught at a Christian school in suburban Virginia over the past 12 years. Because of her opposition to same-sex marriage, she has been on the receiving end of powerful verbal attacks from liberal, homosexual organizations like LGBTQ, BBC and CNN.
Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, has summed up America in this manner:
“Too often, we look to our political leadership in Washington (D.C.) or in our state (capitals) to provide leadership in the spiritual and moral arena when it’s the church that should take the lead.”
Dale Nehring
Augusta
Give those released a chance
A recent letter about the potential placement of released sexual predators in the Fairchild area needs correction.
Specifically, she states “recidivism of this crime is extremely high.” False. The recidivism rate for sex offenses runs between 4 and 13 percent, with the average being 5 percent rearrested for another sex crime within three years of prison release. By contrast, recidivism rates for drug crimes run 24-40 percent, burglaries and property crimes 27-63 percent, and assault and battery 33-59 percent. This comes from the U.S. Department of Justice. Statistically, sex offenders have one of the lowest rates of reoffending.
I agree that people should be concerned, but for the right reasons. How are these released offenders going to support themselves? How will they pay their bills? Will they continue treatment in the community?
There isn’t much sympathy for sex offenders and people should be held responsible for their actions, but these people are also members of the community. They have completed the sentences imposed by the courts, and now must be given a chance to be productive members of society.
I get it. People in Fairchild are scared. They are being given little opportunity to make decisions regarding the potential placement of an offender in their community. However, instead of marching in with pitchforks and torches, how about being more proactive? Learn what’s going on. For example, is the community aware that an individual being discussed won’t be allowed to go anywhere without a state-approved chaperone for quite a while and that he’ll be tracked via GPS for the rest of his life?
If this placement goes through, be proactive and say hello to the individual so he knows he is recognized and under watchful eyes.
“You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Matthew 22:39.
James Kaufman
Altoona
Much going well under Trump
I want to express my appreciation for the editorial article on Saturday, March 16: “Why Republicans won’t quit Trump.”
It is refreshing to see an article that explains part of why President Trump’s approval rating is so good.
Considering the lowest unemployment rating in decades, the lowering of income taxes, a soaring stock market, recognizing the threat of unchecked immigration, addressing the need to control (or eliminate) the flow of drugs into this country, bringing manufacturing back to this country, allowing the use of natural resources that we have rather than importing and using a way of challenging news articles that are either badly biased or outright inaccurate, etc., is it a wonder that this country is beginning to be “great again”?
I am sure that a lot of people voted for Trump with the sense of voting for the better of two less than ideal candidates, but we are finding that Trump is doing a whale of a lot better than expected.
The article was a refreshing change from the usual “anything Trump does is wrong.”
Steve Allison
Mondovi