Response to assault report frustrating
We live in a period of time where the momentum gained in the improving of the process of sexual assault reporting can easily be lost.
I believed that even after 22 years since it all began, that it was time to report my childhood sexual assault, to do my civic duty to help protect others as much I possibly could. I reported it to the university that I am currently attending out of state as a graduate student. The university that I reported it to was more supportive than who I discussed the case with in my hometown.
I was asked to speak with the Chippewa County district attorney, as it occurred in Chippewa Falls, and up until the call I didn’t know what to expect. However, I didn’t expect my voice to be diminished and to get the feeling like I was assaulted all over again.
I understand my case is complicated because of certain circumstances and the age of it. However, never once did the DA ask how I was and how it affected me. For the over 10 minute conversation, he gave those who were involved in assault excuses, saying he believed that they were no risk to the community, going on to specifically compare my assault to the adolescent misjudgment of “toilet papering a house.”
How can he say that there is no risk? How does he know? My agency of being a survivor of sexual assault was torn away from me. No survivor’s experience should ever be belittled and diminished.
Zachary Peterson
Greenville, N.C.