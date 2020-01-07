Much to do in Wisconsin this year
Wisconsin desperately needs to make a turnaround in 2020 to focus on creating a state that promotes the health, safety and welfare of all citizens.
First, our state needs true economic growth for all citizens. Wisconsin could follow 22 other states in raising the minimum wage. Instead of 40% of workers earning $18,000 or less, many without any benefits and working less than 40 hours per week, Wisconsin could have real full employment. Ending trade wars would boost farmers and those working in industry.
Second, Wisconsin citizens require regulations and laws to protect us. Every environmental deregulation results in more illness and death. And when we are ill it is critical to have access to health care without going broke. Citizens need regulations that protect them from injustices perpetrated by corporations. We also require laws to sustain voting rights for all, with each vote carrying the same weight as the next one.
Third, Wisconsin needs a state budget to support the common good focusing on public education, transportation, clean water and air, renewable energy, universal health care, and full funding of needs for elderly and those disabled.
The time is long overdue for citizens to come first in state priorities. Life satisfaction in the U.S. is decreasing, while the Scandinavian people are consistently happier and more satisfied because those governments promote the common good, social justice and equity. Wisconsin could change, but only if citizens demand it and vote for it.
Glory Adams
Eau Claire
The politics of appeasement
With his remarkably tone deaf statement criticizing President Donald Trump for killing one of the world’s most notorious terrorists, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has once again put the politics of appeasement above the lives of American servicemen and women.
Fully admitting that Iranian General Qasem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths and maiming of many of my sisters and brothers in arms, Kind notes that the killing of this enemy of the free world has “escalated an already tense situation with Iran” and that Trump removed this bad actor from the battlefield without “knowing how Iran will retaliate.”
The combination of these statements is proof positive that Kind is willing to attack the commander in chief by hiding behind his politically driven interpretation of both Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution and the War Powers Act.
These statements also highlight the fact that Kind fundamentally does not understand war fighting. If he did, he would know that it is impossible to predict an enemy’s reaction and that if you have the ability to remove a key enemy from the fight, you do it.
By his conduct and posturing it appears that he would rather allow Iran to continue killing Americans rather than face the evil they present out of fear of retaliation. Neville Chamberlain would be proud.
This is not a surprise as Kind has no record of military service and has consistently put his left-wing politics above America and our allies.
Derrick Van Orden
Hager City