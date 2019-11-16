Trump family member overstates ‘sacrifice’
As I returned in from working out in the cold, I decided to warm up by reading some of the news articles on my phone.
One that stuck out and caused me to warm up faster than a stressful workout was Donald Jr. reminiscing how touched he was as he drove past Arlington Cemetery and thought of all the “sacrifices” his family had made over the years. The “money” his family has lost because of his family’s service to our country.
I often wonder what President Donald Trump’s family would have to do or say to make the Trumpeteers say, “that’s enough.”
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Hospice: It’s not what you might think
November is National Hospice Month, and it’s also the beginning of the holiday season when extended families gather to celebrate. These gatherings often include discussions about loved ones who are no longer able to care for themselves. This is when it is good to understand how hospice can help.
The word “hospice” often brings up resistance fueled by misconceptions about what hospice care actually means. Hospice is so much more than end-of-life care, benefiting both patients and their families.
Far from “giving up” in the face of an advanced illness, choosing hospice can help patients and families make the most of time together when a cure is no longer an option. Hospice focuses on helping patients maintain quality of life. It can be provided for anyone with a life expectancy of six months or less, and may be continued as long as a patient is eligible.
Everyone deserves exceptional care and comfort at the end of life. With hospice, patients receive care wherever they call home — a private residence, nursing home or assisted living facility. Because hospice services are tailored to each patient, they respect the individual’s unique wishes while providing comfort, care and dignity.
Heath Bartness
St. Croix Hospice CEO
Needs of Eau Claire County a priority
The Leader-Telegram Oct. 29 article, “Roberts breaks down barriers,” made much of Zoe Roberts identifying as a transgender female. As interesting as that may be, seemingly all but lost in the article was that the county supervisor position be filled and duties executed by a qualified applicant.
Though unorthodox and unprecedented, a biological male identifying as a transgender woman county supervisor need not hinder the ability to serve in that capacity, if indeed the foremost consideration is to responsibly focus on representing all of Eau Claire County as a committed public servant.
However, if the position has been sought after primarily for the purpose of “breaking down” long established protective parameters for the sake of promoting the LGBTQ community’s agenda, there may be reason to question the wisdom of this appointment.
I want to give all involved the benefit of the doubt as to whether the foremost concern is conscientiously representing and serving the needs of Eau Claire County and that gender identity is simply a secondary issue. Unfortunately, one of Roberts’ expressed comprehensive goals as an LGBTQ activist is troubling, that being the passion to see newborns in the state of Wisconsin born as biological boys or girls be subjected to the lack of affirmation of that fact on their birth certificates.
Though as Roberts, there are those who, for whatever reason, take on the sexual identity opposite that of which they were born, the fact remains that at birth, gender is confirmed, not “assigned.” It’s an individually owned and proven biological fact, not a “barrier” to be “broken down.” Wisconsin’s precious newborns’ obvious gender should be off limits and protected, not disregarded by an “X” instead of an “M” or “F” on a birth certificate.
Norma Koxlien
Eau Claire
Marching band concert showcases amazing musicians
Recently my husband and I attended the UW-Eau Claire marching band concert at the Pablo.
What an amazing group of young people. From the minute the first note was played, they filled the entire theater with genuine joy.
In an age of constant negative news, it was refreshing to experience this concert performed by young people with talent, work ethic and joy. You could definitely feel the camaraderie of the band.
Special thanks to Randal Dickerson and the entire staff that made this concert possible. With sincere appreciation.
Mari Krenz
Eau Claire