Orthorexia a growing concern in U.S.
The word orthorexia is becoming a more common phenomenon in our culture. Orthorexia is broadly defined as an obsession with eating foods an individual considers to be healthy. It’s based upon the belief that any food perceived to be harmful should be avoided at all costs.
There is a fine line between a balanced, healthy diet based on scientific research and a diet based upon a belief with less research to back its claims. Further, when you look at the variety of diets on Earth, it is clear to see there are many different ways to eat a healthy, balanced diet. Individuals who truly experience orthorexia are anxiously fixated on eating correctly, and are convinced that doing so will ensure they won’t become ill and their lives will be greatly extended. Among the current fads are eating foods of only certain colors or believing eating only raw vegetables is healthier than eating cooked vegetables.
With most orthorexics, there is also an element of the placebo effect. In believing that they are eating the right foods, they feel even better than what those foods are actually doing for them. Likewise, when they believe they are eating the wrong foods, there is a perception that something is wrong. Because we live in a culture of abundance, the possibility to develop orthorexic behavior is more prominent in the U.S.
When it comes to nutrition, stay away from truly bad foods, eat a wide variety of good foods and trust the wisdom of the body rather than current food fads. For most, a scoop of dairy-based chocolate ice cream versus a scoop of vegan chocolate ice cream is not going to make a big difference. Either way, the experience should be perceived as pleasurable.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.