Our youth advised to ‘walk the walk’
Recently, I saw a worldwide youth-led movement concerning climate change.
In this day and age it was refreshing to see any large group of people together for one common cause. Now that the protesting is over, I hope our youth steps up and does something about climate change.
I have always said, if you are going to “talk the talk” then you should “walk the walk.” I propose that our youth continue the protest worldwide by turning off and not charging their cellphones and all other electronic devices for one month. Sorry, no Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter for one month.
Just think about the impact worldwide this would make on our carbon footprint. Using less electricity worldwide would decrease the emission of heat-trapping gases from the fossil fuel-burning power plants. It would also cut into the profits of those power companies that they say are the cause of some of our climate change.
After that month they could resume using their electronic devices, but only when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. After all, solar and wind is the only true clean energy. Just think, on a calm summer night the living room with family and friends would be the true chat room.
Remember, if you are going to “talk the talk” then you should “walk the walk.”
Jim Weber
Rice Lake