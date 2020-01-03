Local wind farm should move forward
A wind farm has been proposed in southern Eau Claire County in the township of Clear Creek.
The Eau Claire County Board voted to reach 100% renewable energy by 2050. To make this happen we need to use all forms of renewable energy to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Wind, solar and energy conservation all need to be part of the mix.
There are many benefits to renewable energy — jobs and area economic growth as well as major environmental advantages. Utilities are using wind and solar energy because they are the most economical new energy production sources.
If you look at how different energy sources affect our health and environment, including wildlife, wind and solar energy come out the best. A very helpful document looks at health impacts from all the major energy sources (tinyurl.com/ulq6bnp).
We are seeing negative results to the climate from long term fossil fuel use. We hear daily about floods, fires, droughts and rising seas as well as impact to wildlife.
We each need to look at what we can do to reduce the impact of climate change. Supporting the wind farm in southern Eau Claire County is one of them. Contact your County Board supervisor and local officials to let them know you want to see the wind farm and other renewable energy projects go forward. Together, let’s work to make Eau Claire County’s 100% renewable energy goal a reality.
Ellen and Steve Terwilliger
Eau Claire
A reading suggestion during divided times
At this time in our divided country, in this holiday season, whatever one’s personal beliefs, I suggest reading Max Ehrmann’s “Desiderata.”
Peace, serenity and blessings to all now and through 2020.
Kim Kelly
Eau Claire