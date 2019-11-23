Consequences all too clear for Dems
“Elections have consequences,” said Attorney General William Barr, while recently addressing a conservative audience. He was referring to the presidency of Donald Trump and what Barr claims is the unwillingness of the Democrats to accept the changes, the reversals, the Trump administration has instituted since being empowered by the electorate.
Barr should apply the same lesson to himself and his own party, which, with tooth and nail, is resisting the outcome of the midterm election, when voters chose to have Democratic oversight of the Trump administration.
Should he not, as well, chide the Republicans for the obstructionist position they took during the previous, two-term Obama administration, culminating in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to act upon President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to fill a seat on the Supreme Court?
Furthermore, the Democratic outcry since day one of the Trump administration was not born from a refusal to accept the Electoral College count that favored the opponent. It came from their deep-seated and valid conviction that Trump is thoroughly unsuited to occupy the office of president, a charge that is amassing evidence in today’s impeachment enquiry.
We needn’t be told that “elections have consequences.” That lesson is being painfully, regretfully, brought home in these proceedings.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
A needed perspective on climate change
We hear a lot about climate change, including hysteria about the Earth being incinerated in 12 years.
I’m not a scientist, so I’m not credible about this issue. Instead, consider an article that contains information from Roy Spencer, a meteorologist employed as a principal research scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and served as senior scientist for climate studies at NASA. His research has been supported by NASA, NOAA and DOE.
The following are some comments from the very credible “climate scientist”:
• The “’consensus’ on climate science is nearly worthless. The fact is only 36% of scientists agree with the end-of-the-world scenario of global warming that fuels the U.N. climate agenda” versus “the false but often quoted 97% scientific consensus.”
• “There is a considerable element of groupthink, herd mentality, peer pressure, political pressure, support of certain energy policies, and a desire to ‘save the Earth,’ whether it needs to be saved or not.”
• “The world is unusually warm right now. Just like it was a thousand years ago during the Medieval Warm Period and 2,000 years ago during the Roman Warm Period. ... The Earth’s climate varies naturally — with little influence from human activity.”
• “The impact of CO2 in the atmosphere is a lot less significant than we’ve been led to believe.”
• “The world might not even be warmer than it was during the Medieval Warm Period or the Roman Warm Period.”
• “The science surrounding global warming is far from ‘settled.’ The .... recent warmth is modest.”
Spencer does not agree with the fact-free outburst of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change. ... This is our World War II.”
I hope this information gives you a new, credible perspective on climate change.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
Ignoring the wishes of the public
In Wisconsin surveys, 80% of the voters would like to see red flag laws and the gun show loopholes at least discussed.
Seventeen states have passed a red flag law; 21 states have passed gun show background checks.
Our Founding Fathers passed the Second Amendment around 230 years ago. Of course, we had muzzleloaders back then.
Gov. Tony Evers called a special session to discuss these issues. Yet Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, called the GOP-controlled Senate to order and simply adjourned.
So, it seems to me that he is more interested in the NRA and gun manufacturer lobbyists’ wishes than the 80% of Wisconsin’s voters. I only hope we remember this in our future voting.
Dennis Gjerseth
Humbird
Leader-Telegram’s writer ‘level-headed’
Many thanks to (Leader-Telegram columnist) Don Huebscher for his level-headed analysis of crucial news.
I believe Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s call for a Senate meeting to order and then to adjourn without discussion is unreasonably and politically motivated. It is another way to hamper and interfere with Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to foster compromise.
Huebscher sees and explains all sides of issues. Keep these thoughtful and informative articles of his coming.
MARIE EVANS
Altoona
‘Green New Deal’ would be expensive
California has implemented much of the “Green New Deal.” And the consumer is paying for it all.
Gasoline runs from a low of $3.49 in Long Beach to $3.99 in the Eastern Sierras. The electric energy charge per kilowatt is 9.746 cents and distribution averages another 13.594 cents per kilowatt; not quite double the 12 cents combined rate of northwestern Wisconsin’s electric company. This Southern California Edison customer’s cost is in Inyo County, where they have been producing 100 percent “green” electricity from hydro and geothermal for over 30 years and export daily enough electricity for another 250,000 homes.
California regulators will compare its 9.7 cents energy cost to other states but not all the add-ons they have for distribution, including $48.63 in conservation adjustment, $20.71 in public purpose programs and $12.84 for new system generation. All told, this customer paid $439.38 for September on a 2,800-square-foot, one story rambler. Beware, the Green New Deal is the “green” they are after in your bank account.
Interestingly, California does not have, nor does the power company support, services like Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy to help consumers reduce their use of electricity.
John Tremble
Town of Hudson
Abortion the reason for worker shortage
Referring to the headline in the Nov. 3 Leader-Telegram titled “Workers needed,” the reason there aren’t adequate workers is simple: It’s because of the number of babies that have been aborted who would be in the workforce.
Liberals have been promoting killing them off before they’re born, so now we have a shortage of people to work. They are even proud of what they have done in this mass-murder program.
Who knows the multitude of brilliant people who have been aborted?
Tom Meis
Eleva
Right and wrong difference escapes Trump
President Donald Trump says he has done nothing wrong.
We all know he doesn’t know the difference between right and wrong, like he doesn’t know betraying the USA is wrong or lying to the public or making our allies our enemies. He has not done much right since he has been our president.
Sen. Ron Johnson: I am ashamed of you. Running down our legal systems and everything it stands for. Trump must have gotten into your head, too.
I’m sure you know the difference between right and wrong: Use it.
• I hate what’s happening to our farms; we need them.
When I go by a farm, I like the beauty of it and the peace I feel. It is fun to watch the wonder in children’s eyes when they see the animals and all the barns and buildings. Let’s not let that go.
I suppose Trump could go there and toss them paper towels like he has done before in a disaster.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi