Concern over climate is not a scam
On Sept. 22, a writer submitted a letter that included his opinion that the climate crisis is a scam and suggested abortion was being used as a population control strategy. When I offer an opinion on a subject of interest to me I do my best to get information from reliable sources.
For example, the international community of scientists stated in the following U.N. Climate Science Report:
We’ve just experienced the warmest five years in recorded human history with a 1.1 degree Celsius increase since the beginning of the industrial age. Greater than 2 degrees would most likely have catastrophic results.
Climate impacts are hitting harder and sooner with increasing storms, longer droughts with crop failures and species extinction.
Carbon dioxide emissions driving these changes continue to rise.
To limit warming to 2 degrees, CO2 emissions cuts must be tripled which will only occur through policy changes. For example, HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, is an action-oriented bill that would help reduce carbon emissions.
The U.S. military has released reports stating the effects of climate change now threaten national security, for example due to flooding at the Norfolk, Va., naval base. The city of Miami has installed an extensive series of pumps and is rebuilding streets due to increasing problems with flooding. Wisconsin farmers are now facing numerous difficulties and challenges associated with flooding, droughts and significantly altered weather patterns attributed by scientists to the climate crisis.
Letter-writer: Please let me know where you get your information so it may help inform my opinions on these subjects.
Robert Wojnowski
Eau Claire
Hate personified by members of the left
Cake bakers, photographers, chapel owners and others refuse to be part of homosexual “weddings” because they hold the biblical view of marriage. They have been sued, protested and their lives threatened.
The LGBT crowd is ugly/vicious. They are the ones who preach tolerance, but it’s a one-way street. Not for a nanosecond do I bow to its agenda.
The homosexual mayor, Pete Buttigieg, lashed out against Vice President Mike Pence. He claims that his homosexuality is biblical. He needs to “crack The Book.”
The homosexual ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, has high praise for Pence. He called him a man of great faith.
Judge Brian Hagedorn was attacked by the hard left with the assistance of Eric Holder. The left claimed Hagedorn could never judge fairly because, horror of horrors, he was affiliated with a private Christian school.
Bradley Boivin, an openly gay psychologist from Nashotah, said, “I have significant doubts about his opponent’s ability to be fair and impartial on matters of religious liberty. Her attacks on Brian have demonstrated a clear bias against those who embrace traditional Christian orthodoxy, and that should be of grave concern to the 4.3 million people of faith who call Wisconsin home.”
Most homosexuals are not militant; they wish to be left alone. They’re not interested in grotesque “gay pride” parades.
Some hate organizations/people: Antifa, BLM, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, MeToo and Linda Sarsour, a bellowing radical Islamist. “Mikey” Weinstein’s Military Religious Freedom Foundation (a huge misnomer) is against any mention of Christianity in the military. The Southern Poverty Law Center spews hate against any organization that likes our culture.
Send the “Squad” and all socialist candidates to Venezuela. I have a Dos Bolivares bill from Venezuela. It takes a million of those to equal a U.S. dollar.
Dorothy Schwankl
Eau Claire
Sports feature on equestrians lauded
I was pleased to read the Sept. 24 article by Aaron Rose, “Keeping their cool: Local equestrian teams all about confidence, with outstanding results.”
The members of any equestrian team, particularly those at Chippewa Falls High School, are true student-athletes, many of whom train year-round, and are devoted to their sport as much as any other sport participant. With any athletic endeavor there are inherent risks but, also like other sports, some of the equestrian training and coaching is focused towards mitigating that risk.
Coach Cara Schueller exemplifies how one dedicated, passionate individual, guiding a team of equally devoted coaches, can be such a positive force and produce noteworthy success. Her young charges gain not only confidence but also poise, steadfastness and discipline in a competitive environment: all laudable attributes, as other student-athletes also acquire, that are invaluable and will serve them well in adulthood.
Gary Pesicka
Eau Claire
Remembering the way things used to be
Picture this in your mind: Two people fall in love, date and then decide to marry; after marriage, they decide not to have children for some time.
During this time, with no children, they vacation and do whatever they want with just the two of them. Then comes the time in their lives they want to have a child and say to themselves, “We can do it. Our friends have done it and it’s our time to have kids, no problem.”
Remember when you were single and looked at that lake on vacation. The lake was crystal clear, not a ripple in the water and as smooth as glass. Then God dropped rocks from Heaven on this lake.
Politically, that’s why Americans want to go back in time to the Barack Obama/Joe Biden era in their lives when the lake was calm and they did not have to deal with a child.
Mark Warns
Eau Claire