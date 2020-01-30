Public discourse needs respect, kindness
A recent letter (Jan. 19) eloquently explained how evangelical Christians must endure endless “Christian bashing” from the “non-religious left” who are ceaseless in their “aberrant behavior.” The letter continued by asserting that these people have a need for “repentance and seeking forgiveness” for voting against Donald Trump.
It’s interesting that, while bemoaning the “bashing” of Christians, the writer himself simultaneously engages in the bashing of anyone who doesn’t agree with his chosen viewpoints. If Christians, or in fact any other social group, feel they are being treated unfairly and deserve more respect, it would behoove those individuals to step forward and learn to show the same respect for others. It doesn’t help your cause to complain about being “bashed” while continuing to bash others.
I am an atheist, and yes, I’m also a Democrat. That doesn’t prevent me from treating all others with respect and kindness, and consideration for their perspectives, even those I disagree with. We live in a civil society, and each of us has an obligation to listen to those we expect to listen to us.
Lastly, the writer mentions that Trump has “delivered on more campaign promises” than many other presidents. Keep in mind that Hitler also delivered on his promises.
James Kaufman
Altoona
Adverse effects of growing landfill abound
The Seven Mile Creek neighborhood is being treated unfairly by (the waste disposal company).
Waste by the ton comes from the neighboring area — northwestern region of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa — that directly impacts and threatens our health and financial future. We are constantly trying to cope with odor, noise, litter, debris, dirt, heavy traffic, unsightly view, water quality, vermin and associated expenses. Local officials have dismissed, overlooked and disregarded our concerns for 24 years as the landfill keeps expanding. While the company and municipalities are gaining financially, we are bearing the burden of this landfill.
Twelve cities and towns in five counties in Wisconsin have a voice on their siting committees, have better conditions, receive compensation from the company and have property value guarantees. Please tell the company, the town of Seymour, and city and county officials to treat us fairly. Just because we live by the landfill does not make us disposable. Every neighborhood in the Chippewa Valley deserves to be respected and protected, especially those vulnerable to harm from another huge expansion of this landfill.
Kathy Campbell
Eau Claire