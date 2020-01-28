Muslims, Christians have key difference
It was nice of a recent letter-writer to extend greetings to all Christians at the time of Christmas. It is important for individuals of different religious beliefs to dialogue in a civil way, while respecting one another’s beliefs. In that spirit of peaceful exchange and with meekness, I must point out a significant difference between Muslims and Christians.
The letter to the editor said Muslims believe in the virgin birth of Jesus “but not in his divinity.” Yet this is precisely the very point upon which Jesus either rises or falls. The Bible reveals that Jesus has divine attributes, does divine works, accepts divine praise, and proclaimed Himself to be divine. That allows for Jesus to be either divine (true God, as well as true man) or a fraud, a con-artist, a self-proclaimed Messiah, hardly anyone to be admired and certainly not a prophet of God. Jesus would then just be another charlatan, of the worst sort. Or, on the other hand, He is true God and really the only way to heaven.
Savior or liar? There is no middle ground on this point.
Paul Tiefel
Eau Claire
More entertainer than public servant
At a rally in Milwaukee on Jan. 14, Sen. Ron Johnson introduced President Donald Trump by saying: “He (Trump) is here to entertain you.”
Trump is an entertainer. He is not a public servant.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire