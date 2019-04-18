Council OK with taking your land
I wish our City Council members the very best as they embark on their authentic soul journey to wrest land away from homeowners they were elected to represent.
Between now and August, city officials will approach the four homeowners on the corners of Roosevelt and State to explore a forced land grab, excuse me, I mean voluntary sale, of at least part of these neighbors’ properties so that the city can build a large-scale roundabout at the bottom of State Street hill.
This roundabout was not the engineers’ recommendation. The engineers proposed a different solution that included multiple traffic-calming measures, but it was just not good enough for the council. The large roundabout became a matter of life and death, as our acting City Council president even asserted on my Facebook wall that a young woman died on State in the past few years.
Oh? Let’s check that. The Wisconsin transportation portal shows no deaths anywhere on State as far back as 1994, say the city engineers. Maybe this young woman just died a spiritual death when she heard about this roundabout. I guess I’ll never know, because our acting City Council president has since blocked me on Facebook.
Potential civil rights violation aside, I find it curious that our traffic engineer is the only one in this whole process who has expressed much of a distaste for this urgent lunge towards eminent domain proceedings. Council has reaffirmed its decision to extend the street to about 30 inches away from one homeowner’s front door. I wish them well. Although I’ve heard that council members have died embarking on eminent domain proceedings on State Street — in the past few years, in fact. I have no data to back that up — I just believe it to be so.
Laura Buchholz
Eau Claire