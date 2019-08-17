Local tragedy evidence of need for gun control
The tragic local murders of four people by a man who undoubtedly should not have had access to a gun, and the recent segment on a local news broadcast that bullet-proof backpacks — that’s right, bullet-proof backpacks — are now manufactured and available for our children, have me wondering how any politician that does not support more stringent control of firearms gets elected.
Am I missing something?
David Fisher
Eau Claire
Economics one reason to take action on climate change
“I believe pursuing an extraordinary tomorrow creates a better world today.”
Those remarks by astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, are especially fitting for the climate crisis effects we are now experiencing. We know what to pursue — reducing carbon emissions and creating alternative energy sources — to create a better tomorrow while creating a better today. However, many are fearful that the loss of a fossil fuel-based economy will not be economically viable.
It becomes clearer every day that the costs of doing nothing about the climate is the most excessive choice. The New Republic estimates $520 billion in costs yearly by 2090. Another study reported by the multinational financial conglomerate, Citi, found even worse effects of climate inaction, by 2040 costing $192 trillion.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a plan already getting bipartisan support in Congress that would lead to reduced carbon emissions and return dividends to consumers. You can support it by contacting your representative senator and/or congressperson. Tell him or her that you are concerned about the effects of climate change and urge action. You will be joining the creation of a better world today.
Peter Whitis
Eau Claire
Additional research on drug costs finds lower prices
I read the “State View” in the Leader-Telegram Opinion section on Sunday, July 21, which was attributed to the Racine Journal Times about insulin prices.
I am a 67-year-old Vietnam veteran who worked 40 years as a registered pharmacist until retiring in 2013. I agree that insulin prices today are very pricey but wish the article stated the price difference between the U.S. and Canada more accurately. I would think with the internet available to check facts today, journalists would make use of it.
A quick search revealed that the average cash price of a 10ml bottle of Lantus at the time of this writing in the U.S. was about $300 with a free ScriptSave card, and in Canada was $141, which translates to about $115 after the exchange rate.
I agree that $185 is a big difference but not the $310 the article implies. So, a difference of $900 per month in the U.S. versus $425 per month in Canada.
Ralph Varsho
Menomonie
Limit campaigning, time in office for politicians
Compared to abortion, where millions of babies die, the gun is not the enemy, when used properly.
The continuation of political parties fighting is destructive. Our enemies love to watch us continue this political fighting. This is how they have interfered in our political process, with rumors. Presidents good or bad had their opportunity to make this a better, or worse, nation.
A start-over is needed in the elections: In all areas of government no incumbent can seek or accept re-election. There won’t be enough continuous years in office to retire on a government pension after this approach is in place.
Limit campaigning to six months prior to election day. No more secret political donations. No limit on how many terms a person can serve, but be out of any government office a full term before running again.
When elected, serve the people fairly, so as to be remembered if you want to run again after being in the private sector a term or more.
Abortion: Separation of church and state should have ruled — Roe v. Wade should not have happened. Thou shall not kill another human being includes the unborn.
Through desperation a mother or family may choose this murderous approach. Ask God in heaven to forgive you for this murder.
Murder is a forgivable sin as I understand God’s laws, but call it what it is — murder of another person. We are not to judge, so this is between God and the desperate person or persons for punishment. The same with gays and lesbians; it is between God and the person since God allowed them to be born.
In sports competition their DNA should rule, not their physical appearance.
Daniel Watton
Chippewa Falls