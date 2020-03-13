Landfill unwelcome
Tower Ridge is an important outdoor recreation area in Eau Claire County. It is the largest cross-country ski trail in west-central Wisconsin with 12 miles of trails to enjoy in the winter months. One can also enjoy snowshoe trails, hiking and the horseback trails. This is all within reach of the town of Seymour, east of Eau Claire on Highway Q.
This is prime silent sports territory and is being threatened by the continual expansion of the landfill. The boundary of the land owned by the landfill is now less then a half-mile from Tower Ridge. The newest expansion proposal is to increase it by 12½ acres and increase the height by 60 feet. It is already a visual nightmare in the area, on top of all the litter, odors and the noise from all the truck traffic.
Tower Ridge is a valuable asset for the Eau Claire area. Please support our efforts to curtail the landfill’s invasion of this beautiful area. Please express your concerns to city and county representatives in writing or in person.
Sally Witte
Eau Claire