Trump’s behavior far from righteous
On a recent radio podcast — tinyurl.com/uyn2f2d — Franklin Graham opined that those who oppose President Donald Trump are “almost a demonic power.” When the host, Eric Metaxas, corrected Graham, saying those who oppose Trump actually are a demonic power, Graham concurred that “it’s a spiritual battle.”
I believe I have much in common with both men as regards my faith. But over the years, Graham’s insensitive comments have made me cringe. I count myself an evangelical Christian, but Graham’s remarks have made me hope that no one would associate my faith with his harsh rhetoric.
I was appalled at Trump’s behavior, lifestyle and public comments long before he sought the presidency. I am opposed to marital unfaithfulness (Trump has admittedly cheated on three wives). I oppose unscrupulous business practices (Trump has paid fines related to his fake university and his fake charity). I’ve opposed Trump’s crude utterances (bragging about sexual exploits, belittling women, minorities, immigrants, political opponents, and associates who cease to support him). I’ve opposed Trump’s abuse of power in bullying domestic and foreign opponents. Those are a few reasons I have and do oppose him.
Graham obviously measures the president by a different standard than I am applying. I’ll not argue with him, though I have an opinion, as to which standard — his or mine — is most in line with historic evangelical understandings of righteousness.
In his statement, Graham does not define Trump opponents as a “demonic power” only “almost a demonic power.” But we are definitely on the wrong side of the “spiritual battle” he is waging on behalf of Trump.
Graham and evangelical supporters of Trump may wake up some day to realize they have traded away a venerable holy tradition in exchange for the ephemeral presidency of Donald Trump.
James Rapp
Altoona
History provides key lessons
Attention millennials: Your ignorance of the real world is not your fault.
You are 100 percent hoodwinked on the Israel/Palestine situation. Supporting gun confiscation proves you’ve been brainwashed by the public school system.
At the college level, many professors are socialist or Marxist. They are supporters of revisionist history, completely oblivious to the 20th century.
These Marxists choose to ignore the results of gun confiscation. In Russia, Joseph Stalin slaughtered as many as 60 million of his countrymen. Only the government had guns.
Mao Tse-tung, another hero of the anti-U.S. Constitution educators, this Chinese dictator after complete confiscations of weapons killed an estimated 30 to 40 million of his fellow citizens.
Then there is the Muslim world. Again, all weapons controlled by dictators. A specialty of Islam is killing Christians and Jews. Don’t tell Lutheran Social Services or Catholic Charities, these groups are enemies of the Constitution also. Both have offered sanctuary to illegal trespassers coming into our country. Christians and Jewish people are being slaughtered around the world by Islam, and these two groups are cheering them on. Can it get any more asinine than that?
Maybe they’re just make-believe Christians. These politically correct, ignorant people know nothing of the world’s recent history.
Everyone has heard the saying about not recalling history and you’re doomed to repeat it. That appears to be right where we are. Apple of gold: There is no conflict between the old and the new; the conflict is between the false and the true.
Craig Jones
Anderson, S.C.
Recognizing Hillary Clinton accomplishments
Bribery, 14K lies, laughing stock of the world, tax giveaway to the rich, etc. ...
Remember the one who:
• Established the basis for the Affordable Care Act.
• Established the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which currently covers eight million children.
• Sponsored the Violence Against Women’s Act, then created a justice office for violence against women.
• Supported the 1997 Adoption and Safe Families Act.
• Lobbied for the 1999 Foster Care Independence Act, which provided help for those 18 years old leaving foster care.
• Pushed for the Start Treaty to limit deployed nuclear warheads.
• Introduced the Pediatric Research Equity Act, which requires drug companies to research how their drug affects children.
• Worked to get $21 billion in aid to help 9/11 attack victims.
• Worked with Republicans to get full military benefits to National Guard and expanded the Family Medical Leave Act to families of wounded vets.
• Led the development of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Trade Agreement with South Korea, Columbia and Panama.
• Called for the raid on Osama bin Laden, after opposition by Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Vice President Joe Biden.
• Pushed for sanctions on Iran, which led Iran to stop work on nuclear warheads in 2015.
• Was instrumental in negotiating the Copenhagen Climate Change Accord.
• Was a tough negotiator who stood up to and frustrated Vladimir Putin.
Remember? That was the one you didn’t vote for in 2016, because Hillary Clinton is a woman.
I hope the basis for your vote in 2020 is without prejudice and well thought out.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire
Property taxes too high at local level
The price of property taxes in the city of Eau Claire is unreasonable.
We have an old house that is made into two duplexes that we rent out and we just got the tax bill, which went up about $63 from last year, so it takes about two months of rent from two people to pay for the taxes. Then the high utility bills and insurance upon that. And now they’ve added another fee for all rentals in the city of Eau Claire. Ridiculous.
Who can afford to live in the city of Eau Claire?
Charlene Vlcek
Eau Claire