Supply hurts prices
The solution for low farm milk and grain prices is to reduce the processing of milk and the growing of grain.
All milk processors should immediately process only 80 percent of each farm’s milk to reduce manufactured products. All grain growers should grow only 80 percent of all grains to reduce the late summer and fall harvests.As a dairy farmer for 40 years, I have experienced many failed government dairy programs. For grains farmers, increased yields have only led to low prices.
Some TV and radio ads say one in six American children go to bed hungry. Let them buy our products at 50 percent of parity, milk at $26 per hundred.
Over 25 years ago, Wisconsin farmers were told to learn to speak Spanish to communicate with our employees. Now 60 percent of Wisconsin cows are milked by immigrant laborers and most small dairy farms have been forced out of business due to low milk prices.
We need a milk price of at least $26 per hundred and farm labor of $20 per hundred. Multiply that by 2,000 hours worked per year, and farm workers would get $40,000 per year, well above the poverty level. Then families who love farming should be able to make a living farming. We will never export our way to higher milk and grain prices.
More small dairy farms could help slow the loss of local businesses and declining enrollment in our rural schools.
KENNETH MAHALKO
Gilman
An honest act lauded
In February, I dropped my billfold by the Kwik Trip store on Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire.
I didn’t notice it until the next stop, where I needed more money. I quickly turned back and checked where my car had been parked. Then I want inside, hoping against hope. The young man behind the counter said someone had just turned it in. I want to thank that wonderful someone for saving me a lot of woe.
I also want to thank all those who find lost billfolds and turn them in. May God bless you all.
JOANNE KUMMET
Chippewa Falls