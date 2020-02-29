Cost, competition are crucial considerations
(Medicare for all) sounds good but many employers pay their employee insurance costs. With Medicare they might not do this, so suddenly you might be paying $150 a month or more. And with no private insurance there will be no Medigap coverage. That $100,000 hospital tab will see you paying the $34,000 balance due.
Free tuition. Good luck getting in. Colleges will be swamped with applicants. Straight “A”s only. And you would still have to pay the dorm and meal plan fees. But don’t expect a dorm room unless the schools add more buildings. Remember, there will be a lot more students competing for space.
These are my opinions. If I’m wrong please write a rebuttal. Thanks.
James Herreid
Menominee
Letters to the editor provide contrasting views
I would like to comment on two Voice of the People letters in the Sunday, Feb. 16, issue of the Leader-Telegram.
“Behavior not tolerable” is a well-written, thoughtful article. Contrast that with “Trial a sham.” The former points out the effect of President Donald Trump’s behavior on our society. The latter makes no mention of morality, respect, trustworthiness and so on, but blames Democrats for the upheavals in our government.
The Democrats did not cause the numerous situations that got Trump into trouble; he brought them on himself. It is so sad to see the Republicans lower their moral standards to support Trump. To rephrase the second letter’s final sentence, it’s time the people get to work for our country and elect people who have integrity and honesty because the people of west-central Wisconsin deserve better.
Bob Gamache
Holcombe
A guide to issue of school funding in state
Aim: Justice in school funding (justice = parents get their due).
Basic premise: Parents (not the state) have the basic responsibility and right to educate their offspring.
National tradition: Tax-based funding has favored parents who would choose to send offspring to public schools.
Parents who have chosen private schooling of offspring have paid taxes for support of public schools as well as private school tuition costs. Their tax support has lessened the financial burden of public school funding, reduced the taxes of those opting public schooling for offspring, and paid for the schooling of other parents’ children but not their own. In essence, this approach to school funding is not just in terms of educational rights and responsibilities.
Inadequate compromise: Some push the use of vouchers to make school funding fairer, more just. This does not resolve the problem and has caused public school supporters to yell “foul.” For whatever reason, they believe all tax support is due public schools. What is the just basis for that position?
Proposed solution: To respect the basic educational right and responsibility of parents, and the need for just treatment of citizens by government, permit parents to indicate their schooling preference on their tax returns. Distribution of funds could be based on proportionality. To involve all taxpayers in the process, not only parents, all taxpayers could indicate their school support preference. Educational tax dollars would follow educational preference, right and/or responsibility. This would help ensure justice in school funding.
Jack Whooley
Eau Claire
Progress being made in wind energy industry
Many have seen the picture, shared widely on social media, of wind turbine blades being buried in a Wyoming landfill. The picture highlights a legitimate challenge to wind energy, especially as costs fall and deployment of wind increases. Importantly, those challenges, one of them highlighted here, are not a reason to walk away from the table.
First, it’s important to recognize that the cost of removing wind turbines at the end of their useful life is almost always included in the cost of the initial project. Developers are often required to post the full cost to decommission turbines before a farm is built. Taxpayers don’t pick up the cost of taking turbines apart.
Second, between 85 to 90 percent of a turbine’s parts can be recycled or sold, including the foundation, tower, gear box and generator. However, the turbine blades are typically constructed of fiberglass-reinforced plastics or carbon fiber, creating complex disposal and recycling requirements. With more wind turbine retirements impending, momentum to achieve fully recyclable turbines is growing. Vestas, a turbine manufacturer, has committed to eliminate non-recyclable waste from the manufacturing, operation and decommissioning of its turbines by 2040.
Recycling turbine blades in other parts of the world typically involves cutting the blades into a raw fiberglass material. This can then be reused in manufacturing processes, turned into deck boards, warehouse pallets, weather resistant siding, etc. As the amount of blades being retired increases in the U.S., we need to work toward a solution. However, our country has never lacked for entrepreneurial spirit.
Often our message is that renewable energy, like any new disruptive technologies, comes with opportunities as well as challenges. Already in this case, startup companies are popping up around the country to take advantage of this challenge, and turn it into an opportunity.
Scott Coenen
Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, Madison
Facts available to discredit false stories
Watching the political news lately I wonder why people are swayed by false stories. Why believe them when there is nothing given to support them?
After doing some research on why certain false stories can sway voters, three tactics caught my attention. They are: projection, false equivalency and gaslighting.
The first of these, projection, is a defensive mechanism that an individual uses to attribute their actual flaws, while never acknowledging them in themselves, onto someone else without providing any evidence to support their claim.
The next is false equivalency, a claim that a person has the same faults as the person making the claim. Though there might be some truth in their statement, what’s left out is that the comparison isn’t equal.
The last one is gaslighting, a form of psychological manipulation in which a person/group makes claims to instill doubt in a targeted individual/group. This makes the targeted individual/group question their own memory, perception or judgment.
How can one defend against these? Facts. A fact is something that is known and can be proven true. Facts can be independently verified and have evidence to support them. There are no alternative facts. When this is stated it is a form of gaslighting.
The question I now have is: Knowing about these tactics and being able to identify them, should your vote go to a candidate or party that so brazenly uses them? That’s up to you, for me the choice is clear.
Wilder Johnson
Eau Claire
An ode to our current commander in chief
Attorney General Barr is Trump’s puppet.
Whenever Trump beckons, Barr jumps from his tuffet.
He kowtows to his commander,
And Lady Justice he contemptuously does slander.
Saying, take the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights and stuffet.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire