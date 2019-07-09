In agreement with Leader-Telegram columnist
I agree with the viewpoint of Randy Rickman, publisher of the Leader-Telegram, in Sunday’s edition on the naming of the Veterans Tribute Park.
It’s time for the City Council to approve Veterans Tribute Park as soon as possible. The plans and advertising have been in all forms of the media for months.
Do the groups who raised an objection after the 60-day public comment period closed not feel honored to be included in the design? If you were a neighbor, wouldn’t you feel pride in what a wonderful addition this is to your neighborhood and how honored you are that they sacrificed everything so you have the freedoms you so cherish?
The inclusion of the gardens will reflect life and will enhance the experience of visiting this peaceful park. If the City Council cannot accept the purpose of this park and the commitment of the veterans who have followed all the guidelines presented to them, what does it say about their commitment to all veterans in the community?
The path to those stones means something different to every man, woman and child who will walk there. There should be no controversy here — only an honorable commitment to those who served and to those we lost.
Connie Luer
Chippewa Falls
Park construction was scheduled to begin
After having read an article today wherein one Randy Rickman seems to bypass the truth and directly insinuate Brandon Buchanan as acting nefariously, I definitely have concerns regarding Rickman’s moral compass and overall agenda.
I am also worried for the paper as a whole. News should be fair and unbiased. It doesn’t seem Rickman communicated with Buchanan to try to be either of those things, unfortunately.
Furthermore, Rickman should know that the veterans trail project was unanimously approved months ago by the City Council. Construction was slated to begin quite soon. Knowing this, I’m not sure what he meant when he said (paraphrasing) that it’s time for the council to approve the park so construction can begin. Again, the project was already approved and construction was slated to start next month.
Finally, with $450,000 of public money having been contributed by the council for this project, and a memorandum of understanding in place, I’m really surprised there wasn’t a thank you thrown their way instead. Sadly it seems to be all shade and accelerant.
My suggestion is a retraction and an apology. Seriously.
Sadie Polttila
Altoona
Many responses to column predicted
I read a column published in your paper (online actually) that ripped into County Board Supervisor Brandon Buchanan for his role in the renaming or should I say not renaming of the community garden and park in Eau Claire.
This editorial was rude, crude and not based in fact. Everyone had a chance to speak on this issue. Sixty days, in fact. They did not. Brandon did his homework, spoke publicly and stood up for the entire community, including our valued veterans.
Rescind this terrible column. Better yet, post the responses you get to it this week. There will be many.
Thank you for your attention.
Nancy Hetzel
Eau Claire