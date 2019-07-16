Breaking the ‘rules’ on flag handling
In thinking about handling the U. S. flag properly without desecrating it, there is only rule in my mind: If you love this country, its people and its flag, there is nothing you can do with or to the flag that will desecrate it.
Far too many ridiculous rules have been promulgated that discourage flying the flag by the average person, no matter how well-intentioned he is. Prime examples: 1. Never fly the flag at night without a light on it. 2. Never fly the flag in inclement weather. 3. Never display the flag horizontally. 4. Dispose of worn-out flags by burning.
I have flouted Nos. 1 and 2 for 48 years by proudly flying Old Glory from a 30-foot pole where I can see it from my study window. If I had to take it down every night and raise it every morning, it wouldn’t be there now. I can see it as I write this and God is giving it a thorough washing with a thunderstorm.
The third one, of course, is routinely flouted by the military itself when it drapes coffins with the flag, by halftime ceremonies at football games, by a man right here in Eau Claire who cut a flag into his lawn (God bless him).
As for burning a used-up flag, that’s what misguided, misinformed traitorous young people do when they want to desecrate the flag. You don’t have to. There is no “bad way” to dispose of your flag as long as your intent is honorable. That goes for Nos. 1-3 also.
Birney Dibble, U.S. Naval Reserve (retired)
Eau Claire