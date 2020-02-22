Vehicle registration fee should be sensible
I personally don’t have a problem with paying a registration fee for my animal-drawn vehicle.
In our area, the animal-drawn vehicles travel an average of approximately 1,000 miles per year. A fee of $100 per year would be a cost of approximately 10 cents per mile. If we would charge a motor vehicle traveling 10,000 miles per year, at 10 cents per mile the registration fee would be $1,000 per year.
Let’s try to keep things moderately fair.
There are approximately 1,200 animal-drawn vehicles in northern Clark County and northeast Chippewa County. A fair registration fee of $10 per vehicle would bring a total revenue of $12,000.
Paul Burkholder
Thorp
Words of Hawking, Sagan ringing true
Without a doubt the worst thing that has happened to planet Earth is us.
We are in a position to wreck the only home we have. Stephen Hawking said we have only 100 years to find another planet. I thought he was supposed to be smart. I guess not.
Our closest neighbor in the universe is M31 in the Andromeda Constellation. Just two million light years away. So best take care of what we have.
Carl Sagan in his book “Cosmos” was concerned about nuclear war back in 1980. Instead of nuclear war think climate change and a quote seems appropriate: “From an extraterrestrial perspective, our global civilization is clearly on the edge of failure in the most important task it faces: to preserve the lives and well-being of the citizens of the planet. Should we not then be willing to explore vigorously, in every nation, major changes in the traditional ways of doing things, a fundamental redesign of economic, political, social and religious institutions?”
To those deniers just look at the evidence: floods (Iowa), droughts and wildfires (Australia, California), tornadoes in winter (Georgia), melting ice in the Arctic and ice shelves floating away from Antarctica the size of Connecticut. Rising sea levels that flood streets (Miami and Norfolk, Va.).
The year 2019 was the hottest on record.
It’s there for all to see if you look. Our local rainfall was 10 inches above normal in 2019. So far we have been somewhat lucky. So what are we to do? Politicians should show a bit of leadership and level with us. Yes, we may have to change our habits. Being serious about climate change and really doing something will cost money. This is serious and we need the government to lead the way. Let’s hold them accountable and demand action.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls
Time has come to replace representative
Jimmy the groundhog in Sun Prairie saw his shadow and hid in his burrow. Rather like U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who pops up in the public occasionally during an election year and then hides out in Washington, D.C., the rest of the time never to be seen.
He manages to collect lots of money from outside our district while claiming he’s “one of us.” He’s been in Washington for over 20 years but what has he accomplished? I think we as taxpayers deserve a refund of his salary for lack of performance. He certainly doesn’t deserve another two-year term.
Come October we’ll see the ad of him dressed in Packers gear telling us how wonderful he is. The Packers replaced their coach. We need to replace Kind.
Kay Evenson
Galesville
Parties like Addams Family, Three Stooges
First off, I didn’t vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. I think both are crooked and lie and you can’t trust either one. This is something Trump proves every day. He says something one day then backtracks a couple days later.
I voted for Ronald McDonald and Alfred E. Neuman because I figured they would fit in best with the 535 jokers and clowns we have in Congress.
We don’t have a Congress anymore, we have the Keystone Cops running things. The do-nothing Democrats are led by the Addams Family with Morticia (Nancy Pelosi) and Gomez (Chuck Schumer) and the GOP — graft (is) our purpose — is led by the Three Stooges, Moe (Trump), Larry (Mitch McConnell) and Curly (Lindsey Graham).
Trump likes to call everything a hoax and a sham but the only thing that’s a hoax and a sham is him. I also think McConnell already committed perjury. He said he was in lock step with Trump and took the oath to be impartial and signed the oath book.
Trump claims he can’t release his tax return because he’s under audit. I think the real reason is he doesn’t want the public to know how bad he’s ripping off the taxpayers when staying at his resorts.
One last thing: I’d like to ask McConnell and Graham if they’d trust their lives with Trump. I wouldn’t and I feel sorry for our troops who have to.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
President Trump’s record speaks for itself
I was reading “Merchants of Doubt,” watching the impeachment and trial of President Donald Trump, and marveling at the capacity of humans for self-delusion, for following leaders who tell them what they want to believe, and for denial of scientific evidence and facts in favor of magical thinking.
Thus, a few eminent nuclear physicists, knowing nothing about cancer research or environmental science, but conservative in ideology, argued that a link between smoking and cancer remained in doubt, acid rain was not proven to be harmful enough to spend money to clean up smokestacks, the ozone layer was not a serious problem, the Soviets were ahead of us in the arms race (they were behind us), and climate change is either a hoax or harmless.
In the fairness doctrine, government asserted that public news media should grant opposing opinions equal time. News media, including print, then granted equal time to arguments that have no scientific validity or little basis in fact. Scientific evidence is published in scientific journals, propaganda in the mass media, reaching many more people. This accounts for the decades of lag between the scientific proof of climate change caused by humans and the media’s abandonment of equal time for crackpots and plain liars in denial.
Now, Republicans argue that Trump can do no wrong: coercing a foreign government against his political rival, obstruction of Congress, and daily violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution. Special prosecutors were appointed for the impeachment investigations of Nixon and Clinton, but Trump’s attorney general places him above the law. Trump is a product of people who either believe everything he says, because they want to, or who don’t care that he is a corrupt, serial liar who is exacerbating the climate crisis, because he advocates their ideology for votes.
William Laine
Menomonie
Hmong-Lao Veterans Day a great idea
I read the Leader-Telegram story regarding a Hmong-Lao Veterans Day with interest. There are two points to make.
Hmong/Montagnards were treated by the Vietnamese as badly as we treat Native Americans. Although alliances were complex and somewhat complicated, for the most part these men chose to assist our soldiers; Green Berets and special operations groups fighting the influx of North Vietnamese troops via the Ho Chi Minh trail.
My closest friend may not have survived as a member of an SOG had it not been for the loyalty and bravery shown by the Montagnards who fought with him in close combat.
The other point: When the Chippewa Valley became an area where refugees chose to live, I was an eighth-grade English teacher at DeLong Middle School and it disgusted me to observe how other students treated our newly arrived additional students.
The new students were shunned because they were “different,” which somehow made them less through the lens of prejudice. Don’t think for a moment that the newly arrived students were unaware. By the middle of the first year, at school programs, the “different” students all sat together, separate from the others whenever possible, out of emotional self-defense.
Prejudice is not inherent; it is learned. My wife taught kindergarten and to kindergartners every person is worthy of love and respect. Prejudice is a societal disease that permeates a population as it ages. It “ages” because the word “grows” suggests an understanding, a maturing, which leads to acceptance. That did not happen.
Every one of us should be genuinely pleased that both Republican and Democratic state representatives are in agreement on this. Not only should there be a memorial honoring Hmong veterans placed at the Veterans Tribute in Altoona but there should be another added to The Highground memorial.
Lawrence Heagle
Fall Creek
‘Choice’ not given to state taxpayers
“Choice.”
What an easily manipulated word choice is. For example, some people believe choice is good when referring to “school choice” while choice is bad as “pro-choice” polarized versus “pro-life.”
Unfortunately, some people need to be reminded that the choice to send children to a private school existed long before Wisconsin introduced its Parental Choice Program. Before then, though, the choice was at the parents’ expense without public taxpayer subsidy.
“No choice.”
Once funding for alternative private schooling was diverted by legislation from the public schools, through vouchers, there was no choice for property taxpayers to withhold their taxes from subsidizing the hundreds of participating private schools statewide. That’s because legislation for Wisconsin’s Parental Choice Program has been enacted in omnibus budget packages that were passed without public hearings or other opportunities for public input.
Furthermore, the diversion of funds from public schools to the private, mostly religious schools affects taxpayers in school districts and even counties where there are no private schools participating in the voucher programs. This is because the state funds are distributed to the voucher schools before the public schools, thereby reducing the total pool of funds available for all public schools.
The amounts diverted from public to private schools are not trifling. By the end of the current school year the total subsidies diverted this way throughout the 30 years of “parental choice” in Wisconsin will cost public schools over $3 billion.
What can taxpayers do to object to this practice? One action is to urge your state representative to support the proposed Assembly Bill 299, the Public Education Reinvestment Act, which would phase out the voucher programs. Another opportunity is to support your local public school district during National Public Schools Week, which is Feb. 24-28.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
A groundbreaking ticket in November?
Some have suggested Val Demings, one of the impeachment managers at the Senate trial, who is a representative from Florida, as a vice presidential candidate.
What a breath of fresh air it would be to have her paired up with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He would be the first gay president; she would be the first female African American president.
A former police chief and a former mayor should be able to command respect and put this country back on to a path of prosperity and give us a sense of dignity on the world stage again.
Americans are suffering with a sense of sorrow and sadness at what our country has become.
It is time once again to love your neighbor as yourself.
Let’s hope the election this fall can bring us one step closer to turning aside this ugly chapter in our history.
Vince Pernsteiner
Chippewa Falls
Tax revenues crucial for our cities, counties
I was saddened and disappointed by the businesses that negotiated with our city to lower their amount of property taxes as reported in a front page, Feb. 12, news story. Maybe I was a bit jealous, too, due to my inability to negotiate my property taxes. Many like me would sorely love to do so.
In a time when our city and county are scraping for every dime and cutting necessary programs to balance a budget, it seems particularly greedy, selfish and petty for businesses to argue tax payments. Jeff Abbott can say he’s happy to amicably settle things out of court but it would have been even more amicable to simply pay your bill the first time around minus the drama.
This is a great state and country but someone has to pay for it. It’s fine patriots who think it’s worth it to pony up for our roads, schools, protective services and other programs. When did it get to be OK to skip out on tax obligations?
I am hoping that our newspaper publishes the names of those businesses who pay their taxes without complaint. It’s those I feel better doing business with and they who should be rewarded. Shame on the rest of you.
Darrell Broten
Eau Claire
Vaccination effort important to U.S., world
Vaccines save lives. Every year, immunization saves up to 3 million lives from diseases we don’t hear much about in the U.S. like cholera, typhoid and yellow fever. For children around the world, these vaccines can make a difference between a life of poverty and one of possibility. However, too many children still don’t have access to a tiny vaccination. Last year, 600,000 children died from vaccine-preventable disease before their fifth birthday. This is both heartbreaking and preventable.
Over the past two decades, we’ve made incredible progress in vaccinating children in the poorest parts of the world thanks to Gavi, a global vaccine alliance. Gavi has saved more than 13 million lives through its support for routine immunization programs and vaccination campaigns in developing countries and provided funding to immunize 760 million children since 2000. This protects children so they can go to school, their parents can go to work, and their community can thrive.
This year, Sen. Tammy Baldwin can improve the future of millions of children by maintaining America’s full commitment to Gavi. Diseases do not respect borders. By supporting Gavi, Baldwin can not only save millions of lives and prevent millions from slipping into poverty, but strengthen America’s global health security, too.
Katelyn Shepardson
Chippewa Falls
President’s past actions stray from Christianity
Some thoughts about modern day Christians.
A few years back, many people wore wrist bands that said: WWJD? — “What Would Jesus Do?”
Now we have a president who routinely lies, insults and demeans people, has committed adultery multiple times, appears to have cheated on his taxes, has been sued many times by building contractors who did not get paid, ran a fraudulent university (now closed), misused the funds in the Trump charity (has been fined over a million dollars), purposely had immigrant children separated from their families and caged without adequate bedding, medical care, food or water, and often urges his supporters to hurt those he does not like.
None of this is secret, it has all been well documented in a variety of news sources. Yet his “Christian” supporters proclaim that they love him and compare him to Jesus Christ. WWJD?
Rick Sommerfeld
Eau Claire
Many Senate seats at stake come November
United States Senate elections will be held on Nov. 3.
Twenty-two Republican senators are on the line, while Democrats have 12 seats on the line. There is one other opening and that is for president.
With all of the above openings, who do you think will listen to you and only you?
Mark Warns
Eau Claire