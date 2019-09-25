Return of bird a welcome development
I would like to thank God and the kind people who found and returned my beautiful bird to me. You are angels.
Dusty is loved by many and was greatly missed while he was away. Life would not be the same without our precious cockatiel, and his partner is very happy once again.
We may live in divisive and turbulent times but there are wonderful people out there and miracles really do still happen.
Odin Johnson
Eau Claire
Why fix what doesn’t seem to be broken?
I can’t believe this world we live in. Are there no common sense rules anymore?
I don’t listen to the news, but when I do, I have to laugh. We make things so complicated.
I realize times change, but do we have to mess with things that don’t need to be fixed? If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire