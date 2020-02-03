Pledge of Allegiance taken to heart
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
The Pledge of Allegiance was initially written in 1892, formally adopted by Congress in 1942 and the words “under God” added in 1954.
In a very few words it says what I expect of my homeland — one unified country with everyone being treated fairly. Its meaning is powerful, strong and everlasting. Current times are testing whether that republic will be everlasting
To maintain an everlasting republic, I expect my elected officials to be honest, trustworthy, kind, loyal, moral, ethical and informed.
When you are ordered to pay $25 million to students of your shuttered university, you are not honest or trustworthy.
When you insult a Gold Star mother for standing next to her husband, you are not kind.
When you let others go to prison for following your instructions, you are not loyal.
When you use your charitable foundation for personal and political gain, you are not being ethical.
When a person’s friends/associates are convicted of crimes and sent to prison remember, “birds of a feather flock together.”
When a person is repeatedly caught lying remember, “a leopard doesn’t change its spots.”
To make good decisions, you need good information.
When you receive emails without a byline, ask yourself: Why doesn’t anyone want to be responsible for this information? It’s an indication of inaccurate information. Take time to fact check it.
The sources of your information can and should be questioned. News reported in major media can be verified by confirmed data or documents, it can be trusted.
Make your decisions on reliable information and vote your values.
Dale Spatz
Eau Claire