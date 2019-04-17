A charitable effort involving eyewear
The Lions Club through the years has been known for eyeglass recycling.
In Wisconsin, a grant from Lions Club International was approved in 1990 to create a Wisconsin eyeglass recycling center in Rosholt, where there is a Lions camp for young people with disabilities. In an average year, over 800,000 pairs of glasses are recycled in the United States and more than half are sent to 49 countries on “eye missions.”
We service our communities by screening our children in our schools with eye charts and spot vision screeners. We continue to look for more children to screen so we may better serve our communities and in turn create a more prosperous life for our children by enabling them to see and learn at a younger age.
So if you have used eyeglasses that are no longer used, please give them to a Lions member or drop off at a Lions container.
Thank you to the people who live in the communities and are dedicated to our Lion and Lioness organizations. There are innumerable individuals who you help that you will never see. They are better because of you. You do make a difference.
Paul Halvorsen
Arcadia